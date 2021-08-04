CDC, now running the country, ORDERED no evictions for 60 days

















The CDC appears to be running the country. Do you remember voting for these people? They’re unelected pencil pushers with college degrees and years behind desks. The latest guidance from them is basically a law — an order — that they have no right to issue.

Without any authorization or thought, the bureaucrats at the CDC have mandated no evictions for 60 days. This is way beyond their purview.

They are actually “ordering” no evictions for 60 days! What about the landlords? Who saves them? Why do taxpayers have to carry these people when there are 9.2 million jobs unfilled?

The CDC claims WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE that cases of the China Wuhan virus from China is spreading and it “likely would be exacerbated by mass evictions.”

According to The Epoch Times, while they claim they are targeting specific areas, it includes about 80% of the US counties or about 90% of the US population.

Signed CDC Eviction Order 2 by Maura on Scribd

