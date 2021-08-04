Watch this true Olympic Champion

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Tamyra Mensah-Stock

This terrific young woman is what we expect from our champions. She truly is that and she loves her country. Tamyra Mensah-Stock (USA) celebrates winning the Gold after defeating Blessing Oborududu (NGR) in the women’s freestyle 68kg wrestling final.

It’s good to end the night on a positive note.

Another American draped in the flag!

Team USA’s Athing Mu reacts after winning the gold medal in the 800 meters in Tokyo.

 


