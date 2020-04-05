CDC okays labeling deaths as coronavirus without any proof

Former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson has this little tidbit for us. The CDC guidance allows coding for COVID-related deaths based on assumptions or if it contributed to the death. Confirmation from lab tests is not required.
We have shut down our entire economy, are destroying peoples’ lives, and are living under authoritarian rule for assumptions? Even if it contributes to a death it could be absurd to label it a coronavirus death. What if the person is 95 years of age and even a cold would have killed the person? It’s COVID-related!
Serious illnesses like COPD, cancer, and heart disease are considered secondary.
If a lab test is inconclusive, that’s okay too for WHO.
We are not saying this illness isn’t serious. It is serious and people either get no symptoms, mild cases, or they are on vents. It’s crazy. However, we aren’t getting the accurate numbers of recovered, we don’t know how many are asymptomatic and presymptomatic, and we don’t have a reliable barometer of how many actually died. We shut down our economy and we don’t have accurate figures.
Democrats are using it to turn us into a socialist hellhole by putting in the framework, and both parties are spending wildly, but we don’t even have any accurate numbers.
Oddly, flu and pneumonia deaths are plummeting. Why? Is it because they are listed as COVID-19?
I just found out yesterday while looking at the death stats that no distinction is being made as to direct cause of death. ALL deaths are being recorded under a corona virus generic. What the hell? All this does is to fear monger and sensationalize. Which of course all of the MSM just love. Promote fear and panic.
I’d like to see the flu and pneumonia statistics.
How widespread is this.
Wow. Interesting to say the least.
It has now officially become a hoax
let me explain,
if I go fishing and I catch a 12 INCH fish but claim it was a 12 FEET long fish
I really went fishing
I really caught a fish
the fish is real
but the 12 feet long embelished story makes everything a hoax
out of a real event I made a hoax.
… … …
well…
Only about 10 % of what they call covid deaths are actually covid deaths
they are inflating – ten fold – the number of deaths from the covid19
the virus is real
some people are really dying of the virus
that part is true
but the inflated and doctored numbers, that makes it a hoax
from real events they made a lie, a hoax
from a truth they made the biggest hoax in the history of planet earth.
… … …
I apologize for the long comment but this is the craziest thing I have ever seen. I feel like there is only a tiny number of humans on this planet who can see it is a hoax ( as by my definition above )
It reminds me of something John Stossel had exposed about 25 years ago ; ” the year of the shark”
the media had made up a story that shark attacks in the USA were on the rise and that that particular year was the worse ever
but John Stossel researched the numbers, and it turned out that the number of shark attacks was the same as ever
the media had made it all up
yes sharks sometimes attack humans…and the media had photos of that
yes some humans lose a limb or die, and the media interviewed their sad loved ones
all that was true
but there was not more shark attacks than any other year, that part was a hoax
and all the media had joined in and contributed in making the hoax a bigger hoax , and it was causing a sort of mass hysteria
but it was a lie, a hoax
that is exactly what is happening now with the covid19
I am both shocked and dissappointed by all the evil people lying to make the hoax bigger scarier, and dissappointed in how naive – unbelievably naive – most people are
I think if the 6 o’clock news told them to go jump off a bridge most people would do it
I have tried to show people the real numbers and compare them to how many die of the Flu, Diabetes, cancer or aids
they get angry at me
they reject facts
they reject logic
I show them cancer kills 9 million a year and that makes the covid a very small killer in comparison, they get angry at me
it is as ridiculous as if their tv news had told them that a mouse is a much bigger animal than an elephant and they now believe it, and they get angry at those who try to show them that the mouse is much smaller
its like living in a bad Hollywood horror movie
most humans now believe that 40 thousand ( covid) is a larger number than 2 million ( aids /year) or 9 million ( cancer/year )
is this a nightmare? please wake me up
We are told tests are given to symptomatic people. The figures have been fairly consistent for awhile and is at 0.5%. The figure cited for flu is 0.1% but that is calculated on any tests, but estimated only. Also in the equation is the start date of tests. There is anecdotal information that people had symptoms going back to December and January. The last figures I saw had the US flu deaths at more than the world-wide virus deaths. There is also the data that 25% of deaths in NYC were from nursing homes.
All of our data seems is predicated on Italy. There are SO many issues that would suggest Italy is not comparable to the US.
It sure as hell doesn’t help when someone like Bannon is on Bartiromo with his ridiculous 30 days to save America. It’s fear-mongering at its worst. I’m beginning to see WHY the President kicked him out of the White House.
Something that doesn’t add up to me. They say this virus is contagious in a person for around a week or so. If virtually everyone is in lockdown for 15 days shouldn’t that eliminate the spread. So why the 30 days. Even That is said to be dependent upon the data. This suggests to me that no matter HOW long people are isolated it WILL return. If there is such a thing as herd immunity then is the isolation actually making things worse by not allowing that to happen. Could it explode to even greater proportions.
Summer of the shark ( wikipedia )
[…]…The sensationalist coverage of shark attacks began in early July following the Fourth of July weekend shark attack on 8-year-old Jessie Arbogast, and continued almost unabated—despite no evidence for an actual increase in attacks—until the September 11 terrorist attacks shifted the media’s attention away from beaches. The Summer of the Shark has since been remembered as an example of tabloid television perpetuating a story with no real merit beyond its ability to draw ratings.[1][2][3][4] …[…]
Finally learned what the press means. On Howard Kurtz, the media Justifier, speaking with someone from PBS and he gave HIS examples of how Trump lies. One was Trump saying he”d “Like” to open the country back up. The President said at the same time IF. Another was saying the northeast was going into quarantine. The President did NOT say they WERE but said he was “Considering” it. It this idiot TOO STUPID to know the difference. Or, maybe he doesn’t know the definition of ‘considering’. Again, he says the President said it was 15 and down to zero. That was at a time when EVEN Fauci, the expert that Mr. Idiot praises, was saying nothing to worry about. So WHO is the damn liar, Mr. PBS. Then he goes on about all the evidence is “anecdotal”. Funny how the FDA has “approved” it’s use in a more widespread way. Sure looks to me like Trump was “ahead” of the curve on This one. This “expert” that he puts so much emphasis on is NOW saying we can’t Trust the models.
Are those in the media Too STUPID to know THEY are the ones lying. He doesn’t like the idea that the President has to take into account a Lot More than the virus.
Absurd yes. Maybe intentional. Who really trusts the CDC? It inflates the numbers, gives ammunition to the leftist control freaks to feed the fear and panic, to help make people more accepting of expanding and extending stay at home orders.
President Trump is probably the most misquoted man in the history of the world
95 % of journalists are leftists and they hate Trump, so they distort, exaggerate, present out of context ( or chose on purpose the worst context ) or plain lie about what President Trump said
I am 60 years old, I have never seen it that bad, it was bad when Bush was President but it has gotten much worse now
Trump haters are mentally deranged, they very rarely say anything that is entirely true.
Our Canadian media is as bad
A couple days ago they made up a story that Trump is keeping China from sending masks to Canada , all our media were talking about it, encouraging Trump hatred, but today we learned that it is not true at all
Trump never did any of that, the masks were delivered
Journalists who lie out of hatred for Trump should all lose their job, some should be sued into bankrupcy, some should be in jail for indirectly suggesting someone should assassinate the President.
I have seen fungus that was more appealing than those journalists