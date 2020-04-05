CDC okays labeling deaths as coronavirus without any proof

Former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson has this little tidbit for us. The CDC guidance allows coding for COVID-related deaths based on assumptions or if it contributed to the death. Confirmation from lab tests is not required.

We have shut down our entire economy, are destroying peoples’ lives, and are living under authoritarian rule for assumptions? Even if it contributes to a death it could be absurd to label it a coronavirus death. What if the person is 95 years of age and even a cold would have killed the person? It’s COVID-related!

1/ As you sit home watching #COVID death counts spiral, please know the official @CDCgov guidance for coding COVID-related deaths is as follows: any death where the disease “caused or is *assumed* to have caused or *contributed to* death.” Confirmed lab tests are not required… pic.twitter.com/H4D6mcti3R — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) April 3, 2020

Serious illnesses like COPD, cancer, and heart disease are considered secondary.

2/ And, btw, other possibly relevant factors, like, oh, COPD, are considered secondary. The rules “are expected to result in COVID-19 being the underlying cause more often than not.” https://t.co/o003zuLQHt — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) April 3, 2020

If a lab test is inconclusive, that’s okay too for WHO.

NCHS is not planning to implement. pic.twitter.com/11fvevbQ7Z — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) April 5, 2020

We are not saying this illness isn’t serious. It is serious and people either get no symptoms, mild cases, or they are on vents. It’s crazy. However, we aren’t getting the accurate numbers of recovered, we don’t know how many are asymptomatic and presymptomatic, and we don’t have a reliable barometer of how many actually died. We shut down our economy and we don’t have accurate figures.

Democrats are using it to turn us into a socialist hellhole by putting in the framework, and both parties are spending wildly, but we don’t even have any accurate numbers.

Oddly, flu and pneumonia deaths are plummeting. Why? Is it because they are listed as COVID-19?