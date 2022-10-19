US Tax $$$ Now Fund Leftist Perversion Overseas

The US State Department is using our tax dollars to fund perverted drag shows in Ecuador. The Woke State Department is funding a drag theater as a cultural event for diversity and inclusion.

The U.S. Department of State has awarded more than $20,000 for a cultural center in Ecuador to host “drag theater performances.”

Drag shows are very sexual and sexualize young kids.

The project at CEN, which started Sept. 30 and runs until Aug. 31, 2023, will include “3 workshops,” “12 drag theater performances,” and a “2-minute documentary,” according to the State Department’s grant listed on the USASpending.gov website.

The drag shows and the lifestyle are sexual, period. If adults want to watch it, that’s one thing, but it’s not for children.

Hi @henrymcmaster @NancyMace @__timscott__ @LindseyGrahamSC @murrellsmith @tommypopeSC, Sexualizing children at drag shows must be banned. We ban kids from strip clubs, night clubs, adult burlesque shows, etc. Drag, which is rooted in sexuality, isn’t any different. Time to act! https://t.co/4Tic0QDalG — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 19, 2022

