WOW! People Commenting on CDC’s Plan for Childhood Vaccines Are Brutal

The CDC opened up comments for its vote tomorrow on requiring childhood immunizations for COVID, and they are wildly opposed to it. Becker News is probably the first to come out with the information.

Parents are angry and are 100% opposed to making immunizations part of the school regimen.

Parents have rejected the vaccines for younger children, but no one is listening. There is a cynical reason why the CDC is doing this, which could be true.

The cynical reason is the CDC wants to give permanent immunity to Pfizer and Moderna by making the vaccines required for children to go to school.

Alex Berenson suspects the CDC is doing this because they can’t keep the emergency declaration protecting them from liability indefinitely, and they won’t sell the vaccine without it. Requiring it in schools covers them with permanent immunity.

Watch this explanation by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and go to the CDC and comment:

🚩 CDC is trying to quietly include a vote to add the mRNA C•19 vaccine to the annual childhood immunization schedule. This vote takes place in 2 days on October 19th. Here’s why this matters:pic.twitter.com/NyaO1p0mAi — Kate (@KateTalksTruth) October 17, 2022

Some of the comments:

I am writing to implore you to not make the Covid vaccines a mandatory vaccine for children. Children are not at risk from Covid and the vaccines do NOT prevent anyone from being contagious and giving Covid to someone else. The vaccines are still experimental and there have been children who have been injured or have died after receiving the M-RNA vaccine. Thank you, Lisa … RNC, MSN

I am appalled by the CDC and FDA push to force mRNA vaccinations on our entire population especially children and low risk groups. I oppose any attempts to coerce or mandate COVID19 vaccinations until the vaccines are proven safe and effective as other vaccines have been and the manufacturers are accountable for the safety of their products. Our Governments (State & Federal) are not protecting the citizens against COVID but perpetuating a false narrative to protect previous bad decisions and corporate profits, this is very concerning to me as a citizen of this great nation. Barry…

Parents MUST NOT BE forced to inject their children with a dangerous, experiential drug.

Facts: other countries have halted the shots due to dangerous results in children.

Children are NOT in danger from Covid.

Studies are proving the shots are killing those aged 18-39.

The public knows these things and more even though you keep lying about it. They are NOT safe and effective.

God help you if you proceed with this iatrogenocide. Anonymous

The cost/benefit of mandatory Covid vaccination indicates this policy should not be approved. LH

I am Dr. Sheila Furey. I have been practicing medicine for over 25 years. I am seeing Covid vaccine injured patients every day in my practice. New onset hypertension, stroke, neurologic injury, autoimmune disease, miscarriage, dysfunctional uterine bleeding and cancer. I have never seen this rate of disease. The patients were all medically stable prior to their Covid shots. After their shots, all of them became ill from Covid and required treatment. Many continue to suffer from fatigue, weakness, and brain fog. One patient’s cancer is aggressive and is not responding to chemotherapy as anticipated. They are 40 years old. Please stop the Covid shots and do not expose our children to these genetic experiments. The lipid nanoparticle does not stay in the arm. Children and young people are dying at alarming rates. These are primarily cardiac injuries, but over 1200 serious injuries on seen on VAERS. Covid is a treatable illness and we must stop sacrificing our children and young people to this deadly injection.

