King Biden Looks to Full Vaccination, Neg Tests, & Quarantine to Travel

















According to The Washington Post, aka WaPo, the Biden administration will require travelers in and out of the country to be fully vaccinated, have negative tests, and still be quarantined and subject to fines.

Additionally, Jen Psaki said that all options are on the table, including restrictions on domestic air travel.

The 5th Amendment outlines our right to travel freely. It is our human right and no tyrant has the power to deprive us of that right.

WaPo wrote that Biden is expected to announce Thursday, U.S. officials would require everyone entering the country to be tested one day before boarding flights, regardless of their vaccination status or country of departure.

Administration officials are also considering a requirement that all travelers get retested within three to five days of arrival.

In addition, they are debating a controversial proposal to require all travelers, including U.S. citizens, to self-quarantine for seven days, even if their test results are negative.

Those who flout the requirements might be subject to fines and penalties, the first time such penalties would be linked to testing and quarantine measures for travelers in the United States.

The two testing measures are detailed in a draft public health order written by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that is under review by officials at the U.S. Health and Human Services Department and the White House.

The self quarantine-related measures are not in that draft but could be added later if the proposals win broader sign-off, said the officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the order has not been finalized.

In other words, they will incrementally tighten the screws to avoid as much backlash as possible. They want to get us used to tyranny slowly and they are using a “very mild” variant to do it.

