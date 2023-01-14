Delegation Heads for Davos with US Intel Officials and 5 Republicans

There will be over 2,500 people in the delegation at the annual Davos Summit (World Economic Forum) of rich and famous totalitarians. There will be 1,000 private jets, and miles of gas-guzzling motorcades for the shameless hypocritical parasites. Switzerland is deploying over 500 army troops to protect them and keep out the riffraff.

The main topic will be climate change.

Last year, their private jets spewed the CO2 equivalent of 350,000 cars. Private jet emissions quadrupled during Davos 2022.

The delegation includes two of our intelligence officials:

Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines

United States Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai

Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Christopher Wray

United States Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry

Senator Chris Coons (D-DE)

Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA)

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

Senator James Risch (R-ID)

Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ)

Representative Don Beyer (D-VA)

Representative Joaquin Castro (D-TX)

Representative Darrell Issa (R-CA)

Representative Gregory Meeks (D-NY)

Representative Seth Moulton (D-MA)

Representative Maria Salazar (R-FL)

Representative Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ)

Representative Juan Vargas (D-CA)

Representative Mike Gallagher (R-WI)

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA)

It’s unclear why any Republican would give legitimacy to these extremist kooks trying to establish a one world government. Maybe they just want to know what is going on.

It’s clear why Biden supports them. He is a WEF puppet. He’s doing his share by destroying the American middle class.

Klaus Schwab & ‘The Big Guy’ Are Good Buddies… VP Biden Gave The Key Note Speech on ‘Mastering The 4th Industrial Revolution’ In Davos 2016… Klaus Said The Biggest Obstacle Is The Middle Class! Zero Doubt Biden Is A WEF Puppet… pic.twitter.com/mb1ThaHr4j — Covid-1984 (@Spiro_Ghost) January 8, 2023

At least this Republican is speaking out and is not part of the delegation:

A bloated federal bureaucracy that can unilaterally take your gas stove and a Davos convention of elites who seek a “great reset” are both manifestations of the same danger: concentrated power in unelected elites who feel entitled to control your life.@GovRonDeSantis: Not in FL. https://t.co/QxoltjLSJl — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) January 13, 2023

Related