CDC wants 23 NY counties to unmasked illegals with COV pour in

















A total of 23 counties in New York now meet the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for indoor masking. Illegals don’t apparently, just citizens and legal residents.

The CDC issued new guidance last week that recommended masks indoors even for vaccinated people in areas of the country seeing substantial or high transmission of Covid-19.

Maybe if the Biden (Obama-Soros?) admin stopped shipping in illegals with COV, we’d have better numbers?

As of now, 23 counties in New York meet those thresholds:

High:

Kings (Brooklyn)

Nassau

New York (Manhattan)

Richmond (Staten Island)

Substantial:

Albany

Bronx

Chenango

Columbia

Erie

Monroe

Onondaga

Orange

Putnam

Queens

Rensselaer

Saratoga

Schenectady

Schoharie

Seneca

Suffolk

Sullivan

Tompkins

Westchester

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today he doesn’t plan to issue any new statewide mask rules. He said his legal authority to do so has lapsed and new statewide action would require new legislation to be passed.

Cuomo can’t do anything because he was stripped of his authority. He doesn’t want to say that.

Delta variant, which no one tests for, isn’t putting many into the hospital and few die. It’s more like a flu so far.

