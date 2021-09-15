CDC warns Afghans with measles could ‘seed COUNTLESS U.S. community outbreaks’

















The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky has sent a private warning to the chief of Afghan evacuation operations that measles is spreading among refugees and poses a “major public health threat.” The threat includes the potential for “larger imminent outbreaks” in U.S. communities already reeling from the coronavirus, according to Just the News.

The Pentagon paused the evacuation for seven days as a result, Fox 10 reported. The White House said the pause is “out of an abundance of caution.” However, the CDC director said there were hundreds of exposures in US hospitals and they could seed countless US communities.

HUNDREDS OF EXPOSURES IN US HOSPITALS

CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky’s memo Tuesday night urged Operations Allies Welcome senior official Robert Fenton to take “urgent public health action.” Action includes mass vaccinations of refugees. She revealed there are now six confirmed cases of measles in Afghan refugees, 17 suspect cases, and hundreds of exposures in U.S. hospitals.

“The large number of unvaccinated Afghan evacuees as seen already has the potential to seed countless U.S. community outbreaks,” Walensky warned in the four-page memo obtained by Just the News.

“These outbreaks represent a major public health threat and rapid mass vaccination and expanding quarantine and isolation capacities are essential,” she stressed.

We wiped the often deadly disease out but the mass immigration of illegal aliens and refugees now brings all sorts of diseases, including measles.

THEY’LL GET VACCINATED NOW

According to Fox 10, during a Monday press briefing, Department of Defense press secretary John Kirby said that all Afghans who have arrived in the U.S. are required to get a measles vaccine as part of their humanitarian parole.

“We certainly are taking these cases seriously, that’s why the CDC is involved and we paused the flights coming in. We’re observing all of the CDC guidelines that need to be observed and we’ll be working very quickly on the appropriate immunizations. So we’re taking it very seriously. We want the people who work on these bases and the families who live there know how seriously we’re taking it and that we are separating these individuals from the rest of the cohort and we’re doing contact tracing right now so we can get a better sense of the scope of possible infection,” Kirby said.

What about the illegals pouring through our open borders.

