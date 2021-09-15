CIA Director Haspel was fearful of ‘out-of-control Trump’

















When The Washington Post reported the potentially treasonous behavior of Mark Milley based on a book by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, they carefully framed it as Milley gallantly saving the country from a crazy President who might go to war with China.

There is no evidence then-President Trump would ever go to war with China.

Nonetheless, the article and the book were meant to make Trump look dangerous. It seems as if The Washington Post didn’t expect a backlash over the potential treason.

Whatever the case, Deep State is in full mode today.

Axios is downplaying the conversations with the CCP and claims the order came from Esper with Milley following up.

An analysis by Stephen Collinson at CNN today again emphasizes how dangerous Donald Trump allegedly was and is, so much so that even CIA Director Gina Haspel was worried. That information comes from The Washington Post. The MSM works in tandem.

The Washington Post article states it wasn’t only Milley:

Though Milley went furthest in seeking to stave off a national security crisis, his alarm was shared throughout the highest ranks of the administration, the authors reveal. CIA Director Gina Haspel, for instance, reportedly told Milley, “We are on the way to a right-wing coup.”

Later in the article, the Post states she feared a right-wing coup:

Trump’s posture, not just to China but also to Iran, tested that promise. In discussions about Iran’s nuclear program, Trump declined to rule out striking the country, at times even displaying curiosity about the prospect, according to the book. Haspel was so alarmed after a meeting in November that she called Milley to say, “This is a highly dangerous situation. We are going to lash out for his ego?”

CNN reported today:

The duo reported in the book, obtained by CNN’s Jamie Gangel, that Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley took steps to interrupt any order Trump might give for military action because he thought the ex-President had deteriorated mentally after January 6. If true, the new details raise grave doubts about the former President’s fitness for a second term with the nation’s nuclear football, which contains the codes that could launch Armageddon, at his side.

And Milley was far from alone in his concerns. The-then head of the CIA, Gina Haspel, feared an out-of-control Trump was on the path to a right-wing coup or might lash out at Iran. And in another staggering move, the reporters say Milley also had back-channel contacts with his Chinese counterpart, who was alarmed that even Beijing could be in Trump’s sights.

There is zero evidence that Donald Trump wanted war with anyone, much less China. In fact, he is opposed to war. January 6th was not a coup and no evidence of a coup has turned up. It was not an insurrection. It was a riot by some and a parade by others.

The reason for the CNN article was in the opening paragraphs. It read:

As Trump teases another run at the White House, his behavior and new accounts of his wild final days in office are becoming too outlandish to ignore, given that he’s already the prohibitive favorite for the Republican nomination.

Deep State doesn’t want the America First candidate running again and they will do anything to stop him.

The coup is by the bureaucrats running a shadow government of unelected officials.

