CDC’s “Child Abuse on a Massive Scale,” Vaccines 0-18 Officially Added to Childhood Schedule

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added COVID-19 vaccination to its routine immunization schedule for children and adults.

They did this while knowing the vaccines don’t work as advertised, children aren’t at risk from COVID, and the illness appears to cause myocarditis in youth. Only 1460 children, ages 0-17, died from COVID-19 from 2019 to February 1, 2023, and many had other serious illnesses. It’s no different than the flu.

Robert F. Kennedy calls it “child abuse on a massive scale.”

The CHD responded on Friday. “Covered persons” such as COVID-19 vaccine makers are not liable for injuries or deaths under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act until the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) ends liability protections for covered countermeasures, which is currently set to expire Oct. 1, 2024.

“This reckless action is the final proof of the cynicism, corruption, and capture of a once exemplary public health agency. ACIP members have demonstrated that fealty to their pharma overlords eclipses any residual concerns they may harbor for child welfare,” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. tweeted in October.

THE POWER OF THE SCHEDULE

The agency can’t set requirements, but the immunization schedule provides formal guidance for state and local public health officials who set the rules for which vaccines are required to attend school.

The schedule also is the basis for vaccine recommendations made by most physicians.

“Given all that we have learned about the dangers and ineffectiveness of COVID-19 shots over the last two years, it is horrifying to see the CDC now recommend this as a routine shot to children,” Mary Holland, Children’s Health Defense (CHD) president and general counsel told The Defender.

“Although it is unsurprising given the agency capture, it is nonetheless tragic,” she added.

The Thursday vote formalized the unanimous vote of October 20, 2022 (15-0). Given all we know, they still did it for children as young as six months of age, which they added to the new child immunization schedule.

According to National Academy for State Health Policy (NASHP), at least 21 states, including California as the latest state, have banned the COVID vaccines from being included in school mandates as of February 6, 2023. Only the District of Columbia has a student COVID-19 vaccine mandate, and enforcement of this mandate is delayed until the 2023-2024 school year.

It’s hard to believe they did it.

