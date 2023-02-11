DC Democrat Wants to Remove Andrew Jackson’s Statue [and Democrat Slave History]

Eleanor Holmes Norton, the District of Columbia’s non-voting delegate to the House, re-introduced legislation to remove the statue of Andrew Jackson. The statue sits opposite the White House.

As usual, the complaint was Jackson owned slaves and signed The Indian Removal Act in 1830, which led to the Trail of Tears and thousands of deaths.

Andrew Jackson was the seventh President of the United States whose legacy is marred by one key piece of legislation that led to the forced relocations of thousands of Native Americans, resulting in death and widespread disease in the community. Today, those forced relocations are collectively known as the “Trail of Tears.”

Norton argues that Jackson owned slaves and signed the law that was responsible for the deaths of thousands of indigenous people.

“This prominent location in the nation’s capital, right outside of the White House, should never have honored a man who owned slaves and was responsible for the deaths of roughly 4,000 Native Americans. Jackson’s entire tenure is a shameful part of our history, and I will see to it that he is no longer honored with a statue in Lafayette Park,” Norton said in a statement, according to WJLA.

The Left is currently erasing our history and all the achievements of famous Americans in history by today’s standards. You can’t take people out of their time and fairly judge them by today’s standards.

Andrew Jackson defeated the invading British at the Battle of New Orleans in 1815, saving the nation from invasion. Democrat Andrew Jackson was the first president who was not born into wealth. He earned his way to success.

JACKSON’S DEMOCRAT PARTY

Ironically, the Democrat Party emerged under Andrew Jackson and was formally organized under Jackson’s successor, Martin Van Buren. He wanted to democratize federal office holding and make it the working man’s party. How far they’ve fallen.

There were no political parties during George Washington’s term. Washington warns of the dangers of political parties in his farewell address.

The first party in the nation is the Federalist party which favors a strong national government. Its opponents became the Democratic-Republican Party, which Thomas Jefferson and James Madison founded.

Democrat-Republicans broke up under Andrew Jackson into Democrats and Republicans.

DEMOCRAT HISTORY OF SLAVERY

Democrats want to erase Democrat history and pretend they’ve changed since their pro-slavery history. In the 1800s, the Democrats were pro-slavery and on the Confederate side during the Civil War. The Republican Party under Lincoln was not. The Left vilifies Abraham Lincoln as well.

The 1820 Missouri Compromise promoted slavery and was passed by Democrats.

The 1850 Fugitive Slave Law was a Democrat law. Northerners now had to return escaped slaves or else pay huge fines. 1829. The party was pro-slavery.

The Union victory in the Civil War left Republicans in control of Congress, where they would dominate for the rest of the 19th century. During the Reconstruction era, the Democratic Party solidified its hold on the South, as most white Southerners opposed the Republican measures protecting civil and voting rights for African Americans.

By the mid-1870s, Southern state legislatures had succeeded in rolling back many of the Republican reforms, and Jim Crow laws enforcing segregation and suppressing Black voting rights would remain in place for the better part of a century.

Lyndon Johnson, who had been a member of the KKK and was a racist, saw the tide turning and signed The Civil Right Act of 1864. It couldn’t have passed without Republican votes. Although Republican President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed civil rights legislation (and sent federal troops to integrate a Little Rock high school in 1954), the movement of black voters to the Democrat party that began during the depression was solidified at that point.

Democrats had the press.

OPINION

Are Democrats trying to erase their slavery history? Aren’t their tyrannical laws still an attempt to enslave people? They are the party that wants to kill unborn babies up until the moment of birth and perhaps after for no reason. Democrats attack religion, free speech, the right to self-defense, privacy, and the vote. Democrats mandate our civil rights away with vaccines that don’t work as advertised and have serious side effects. They are still slavers and haven’t changed a bit.

Related