CDC’s latest scam! Hiding breakthrough cases with skewed data

















The CDC stopped recording breakthrough cases on May 1 (announcement made on July 30). A breakthrough case is one in which the person is infected with COV after being vaccinated. They stopped tracking the cases as well.

As a result, people thought only the unvaccinated were hospitalized by the variants. The vaccine looked a lot more effective than it was because of it. There was no data on the CDC site to say otherwise.

It was good for the administration that wants to make everyone get vaccinated. It was really good for Big Pharma.

It made it seem as if the COVID-19 Delta Variant was affecting the unvaccinated people in the U.S. and they were the ones at risk.

People can NOT trust the CDC.

