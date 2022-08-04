Celebrities Now Pushing Us to Eat Bugs – No, No, and Nope

The World Economic Forum is pushing bug eating, using celebrity puppets to convince the peasants to do it for the climate. As Empress Aja says below, “no, no, and nope.”

Governments around the world seem intent on destroying farms. Protests are now taking place worldwide, and people wonder what they expect us to eat. Well, wonder no more. They want us to eat bugs.

The United Nations and the World Economic Forum want us to eat insects. We’ve known this for a while but probably didn’t take it too seriously. However, now that governments are jumping to meet the WEF and UN mandates for climate change, we should take it very seriously.

In 2013, the UN’s Food and Agricultural Organization published a 200-page report touting insects as an underutilized food source. Since then, groups such as the Gates Foundation and the World Economic Forum have been trying to normalize eating insects.

The WEF has published numerous articles detailing the benefits of eating insects over the years. The push is in high gear now.

They is enough food on the planet to make everyone XXXL but this isn’t about feeding us it’s about us knowing our place…which is so low they won’t even give us the scraps of their table, they want us eating the bugs that eat the scraps off their table. No no and nope. pic.twitter.com/ItjEylgJvs — Aja the Empress 🇯🇲🇬🇧 ⚢💚🤍💜🦖 (@Aja02537920) August 1, 2022

Celebrities are pushing the eating of bugs. They have no shame when it comes to their climate hoax. In the first clip, Mark Steyn discusses bug eating with Lady Leilani Dowding. That’s followed by crazy Angelina Jolie eating tarantulas and feeding them to children. That’s followed by Nicole Kidman eating live worms, and a clip of other celebrities pretending eating bugs is a good thing.

‘There’s been blanket media coverage about it, celebrities have been pushing it, then couple that with the government overreach against farmers… you can see there is a sinister agenda going on.’ Leilani Dowding on the push to normalise eating bugs in the West. pic.twitter.com/y34YfKDpxv — GB News (@GBNEWS) July 28, 2022

“you start with crickets. crickets and a beer and then you kind of move up to tarantulas” ugh her mindpic.twitter.com/xj4KKfSF15 — brenda (@jolieficent) January 5, 2020

Celebrities promoting the eating of bugs on behalf of the #WorldEconomicForum should think again. Are they aware that the Global relocation of wealth and power is also part of the #WEF agenda? pic.twitter.com/1bazpBL0AP — The Daily Tsar (@BrushNew) July 29, 2022

All the puppet celebrities, one by one, begin to promote the food choices driven by Agenda 2030… After Angelina Jolie and Nicole Kidman eating bugs and worms, now we have Kim Kardashian praising artificial meat. 🤮🤮🤮 pic.twitter.com/KfgBz2fZ0Q — Janebond (@Janebon34813396) July 19, 2022

As for the climate hoax, listen to the late great Paul Harvey.

Paul Harvey on the climate change hoax. #ClimateScam pic.twitter.com/0P34qPgT14 — Wolverine X (@SobrienSean) August 3, 2022

Related