Celine Dion Has SPS, a Reported But Rare Side Effect of the C-19 Vaccine

Celine Dion has an extremely rare disorder of the nervous system called Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS). Her disease is getting worse, and her sister Claudette said she no longer has use of her muscles.

Claudette added that the hope is for the Grammy winner to be able to return to the stage, though how she would do that is not clear. “The vocal cords are muscles, but so is the heart,” said Claudette. “That’s what gets to me. Because it’s one in a million cases, scientists don’t have that much research on the topic because it didn’t affect that many people.”

Did she get this from the COVID-19 vaccine? Possibly. There’s no proof, but people should know it’s a rare side effect.

Stiff Person Syndrome is a reported side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer Post Maketing Report

On the 8th page of adverse events reported for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine (BNT162b2) we have SPS.

5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT REPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021

Dr. Panda reports several VAERS incidents that need to be investigated.

