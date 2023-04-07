CHI Mayor Brandon Johnson Wants Voting Rights for Illegal ‘Immigrants’

Out of the gate, Chicago’s new mayor-elect Brandon Johnson appears on track to be even worse than Lori Lightfoot. It’s not as if he hid what he was before the election. While he did a fair amount of lying during the campaign, it took little research to see where his ideology lies.

ILLEGAL ALIENS WILL GET TO VOTE

Radical BLM supporter Brandon backs voting rights for illegal ‘immigrants.’

According to Breitbart News, Johnson has vowed to grant illegal immigrants and other ineligible foreign residents the right to vote in school board elections. His platform states that he will collaborate with Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois General Assembly to pass legislation allowing all parents and taxpayers to vote in school board elections, regardless of their citizenship status.

That’s not American, and the illegal immigration problem in Chicago will only get worse, along with the cartel and gang activity.

IT’S THE CORPORATIONS’ FAULT, NOT THE PERPS

Johnson thinks the perps commit crimes because businesses don’t pay enough taxes.

Fox News made the mistake of calling this radical leftist a “liberal” in their reporting of Mayor Brandon’s comments on CBS Morning.

“We have large corporations. Seventy percent of large corporations in the city of Chicago — in the state of Illinois- did not pay a corporate tax,” Johnson said during a Thursday appearance on CBS Mornings.

“And it’s that type of restraint on our budget that has caused the type of disinvestment that has led to poverty, of course, that has led to violence.”

Businesses will flee. It isn’t very good for them.

New Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson blames the city’s poverty and crime on corporations not paying enough taxes. Chicago gets everything it deserves with this one. Voters had a chance, and they said, “Hey, let’s get someone even crazier than Lori Lightfoot.” pic.twitter.com/Oie8ne5sFp — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) April 6, 2023

Brandon Johnson wanted to defund the police or take millions of dollars out of their budget. Chicago is a disaster that is about to get worse.

This is how Chicago stands now, and it’s the last place that needed an anti-police mayor.

