Stargate Offers Great Promise & Terror

We love innovation, geniuses, and entrepreneurs. We also recognize that AI has great promises for the future. However, we are opposed to any AI nRNA vaccine program. Fool me once is enough.

Loading people up with experimental and poorly-tested vaccines must not be in our future, especially for children. We better hope RFK gets that job of overseeing this.

I trust President Trump won’t misuse the AI superstructure, but others will in the name of protecting us.

It doesn’t end there!

President Trump is investing $500 billion in a new AI superstructure we don’t have and is calling it “Stargate.” He is getting in on the ground floor as it looks like nothing will stop it.

BREAKING: President Trump has just announced Stargate Project, a new American company which will invest $500 billion over the next four years building new AI infrastructure in the United States. Oracle’s Larry Ellison, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, and OpenAI Sam Altman were… pic.twitter.com/f0SL7zby2l — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 21, 2025

Zero Hedge r eported on al the elites signing up:

Shares of US-based technology company Oracle surged as much as 6.5% in late-afternoon trading following a CBS News report indicating that President Donald Trump plans to announce billions of dollars in private sector investment to expand America’s artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Sources say OpenAI, Softbank, and Oracle will be part of the joint venture called “Stargate.” The heads of the tech firms plan to invest $100 billion, then up to $500 billion over four years, in building AI infrastructure across the US.

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, Sam Altman of OpenAI, and Larry Ellison of Oracle will be in the White House on Tuesday afternoon. There were no further details about the Stargate JV, except with the understanding that more information will be unveiled later.

According to sources, Stargate will begin with a massive data center in Texas, with additional AI projects planned across other states. Other investors are expected to join the venture.

There Are Concerns

It will bring in a lot of money. How much will go to our other needs? We can’t say. However, unwittingly, Donald Trump is building a potential Great Reset superstructure for the next dictator.

Our technocrat geniuses can easily make this a globalist superstructure. They are, at heart, all globalists, including Elon Musk. Then, the dictators will shut down our rights with tremendous power at their ready.

The Left rants about Hitler Trump and being put in concentration camps, but they are the unwitting purveyors of one world rule. If they are sincere about not wanting Hitler, they need to look inward to their party.

It still alarms me that Bill Gates thinks he found a friend in Donald Trump and loves his big vision for America. All of these elites are scurrying around him, perhaps with the best intentions, but do we trust them? I don’t trust his pro-vax Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles. It’s alarming that all of these globalist elite technocrats marched on over to Mar-a-Lago.

This private-public partnership could be a problem for the world. Just looking ahead here. We need the government to be small and independent. Additionally, AI mRNA-rushed vaccines are terrifying.

This will not Make America Healthy Again. No medical decisions without RFK Jr, period! pic.twitter.com/jdE6zvfJmS — Died Suddenly (@DiedSuddenly_) January 22, 2025

RFK was a hit at the MAHA Inaugural Ball:

RFK Jr. at the MAHA Inaugural Ball: “I promise that when I get in there, I’m gonna end the corruption.” Crowd: “Bobby! Bobby! Bobby!” RFK: “I’m gonna restore gold standard science.” “I’m gonna end these exposures to our children that are destroying them.” “We have the sickest… pic.twitter.com/HAiflthdaU — Holden Culotta (@Holden_Culotta) January 21, 2025

