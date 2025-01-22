Donald Trump’s Ultimatum to Russia

Donald Trump posted an ultimatum to Russia on TruthSocial and X on Day 3. First, he paid respect to Russia and the Russian people. Then, he told Putin to make a deal and stop this war, or he would put sanctions, taxes, and tariffs on anything being sold by Russia to the US. No more lives should be lost.

Zelenskyy demands US troops on the frontlines as part of the peace deal. That’s a Hell, no. He needs to roll back his dictatorship and make a deal. He has to let Ukrainians of Russian ancestry be who they are. Zelenskyy needs to hold an election and he needs to negotiate.

The riot act needs to be read to NATO. The US and its allies have been too close to Russia’s borders for too long. That is why this invasion happened.

Russia has the right to insist the US get off their borders. We don’t want them on our borders and that should be reciprocal.

Donald Trump’s Ultimatum

“I’m not looking to hurt Russia. I love the Russian people, and always had a very good relationship with President Putin – and this despite the Radical Left’s Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX. We must never forget that Russia helped us win the Second World War, losing almost 60,000,000 lives in the process.

“All of that being said, I’m going to do Russia, whose Economy is failing, and President Putin, a very big FAVOR. Settle now, and STOP this ridiculous War! IT’S ONLY GOING TO GET WORSE. If we don’t make a “deal,” and soon, I have no other choice but to put high levels of Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States, and various other participating countries. Let’s get this war, which never would have started if I were President, over with! We can do it the easy way, or the hard way – and the easy way is always better. It’s time to “MAKE A DEAL.” NO MORE LIVES SHOULD BE LOST!!!”

