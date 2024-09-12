CEO Blasts Harris. She Even Lied About a Goldman Sachs Report

During the debate, Kamala Harris said Goldman Sachs reported “Donald Trump’s plan would make the economy worse,” and hers “would strengthen the economy.”

Globalist Goldman Sachs took a hit on social media – watch the first clip.

Unsurprisingly, Kamala lied about that, too. We missed that one. The Goldman Sachs CEO called her out for lying. There was a report, and it was done by an independent party overseeing only five proposals. The difference was only 2/10ths of one percent. Not only that, but he also has no idea if any of them will be implemented. Since Harris is stealing ideas from Trump, we doubt she will do the good ideas. Harris bought into Bidenomics 100%.

The CEO, David Solomon, responded to Harris’s claim.

“That report, which was mentioned last night, came from an independent analyst.

“It’s interesting, Scott. I think a lot more has been made of this than should be. What the report did is it looked at a handful of policy issues that have been put out by both sides and it tried to model their impact on GDP growth.

“The reason I say a bigger deal has been made of it is what it showed is the difference between the sets of policies that they put forward was about 2/10ths of 1%. OK? So, the economy grows. OK? If you took these particular sets of policies they looked at, and by the way, we have no idea whether these policies, these things that are talked about will ultimately be implemented. What was the growth impact of the differential was 2/10ths of 1%.

“So you know, I think our clients are trying to look at what’s going on from a policy perspective and make judgments. I think this blew up into something that’s bigger than what it was intended to be.”

Goldman Sachs CEO David M. Solomon scorches Kamala Harris for turning a report from an independent analyst into “something that’s bigger than what it was intended to be.” “A lot more has been made of this than should be.” pic.twitter.com/JUaeE6W6st — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 12, 2024

Ph.D. economist Peter St. Onge added to the information.

In the debate Kamala bragged about donor Goldman Sachs saying she’s better for the economy. It turns out Goldman counts illegal immigrant welfare as GDP while massively over-estimating the impact of tariffs on China. pic.twitter.com/7thCyusI1b — Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (@profstonge) September 11, 2024