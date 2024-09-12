Garland’s “Dangerous & Outrageous” Comments on Free Speech

US Attorney General Merrick Garland is now pretending people are attacking individual agents in a “dangerous and outrageous” way. We need to see proof before we believe a thing this guy says. He isn’t just talking about threats. Garland claims criticism of the DOJ and FBI, which are corrupt agencies, is unacceptable.

He claims there is criticism of DOJ lawyers, agents, and other personnel that goes beyond legitimate criticisms “by publicly singling them out in the form of conspiracy theories, dangerous falsehoods, efforts to bully career public servants, and threats of violence.”

Those are very broad terms and could be used against all criticisms.

Threats of violence are wrong, but since when are conspiracy theories and falsehoods anything but protected speech under the 1st Amendment? Who gets to decide if the speech amounts to bullying, lies, or unacceptable theories? The government?

The FBI and DOJ are bullies (unnecessary raids at 5 am with armed agents, throwing a reporter up against a wall in his underwear, raiding a home of a former president he doesn’t like), liars (Garland before Congress), and spread conspiracy theories (Russiagate and more).

When J6 prisoners were sentenced, the government constantly mentioned things they said in social media posts, and they went way too far in many cases. They cleverly didn’t use the posts as the basis for the charges, but they knew it would influence and incite the juries.

Every dictator silences the opposition. I’m just sayin’.

