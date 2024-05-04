CEO of Telehealth & an On Line Pharmacy, “Eager” to Hire Radicals Who May Hate You

The headline above might seem better suited for the Babylon Bee.

Andrew Dudum, the founder and CEO of telehealth and online pharmacy Hims took to social media on Wednesday to encourage anti-Israel protesters on college campuses to continue in those efforts because companies like his will be “eager” to hire them.

Hims provides prescriptions for sexual performance and erectile dysfunction treatments, as well as medications for hair regrowth, weight loss, anxiety, and skin treatment.

The company rebranded as Hims & Hers after launching the Hers brand to sell birth control pills and medication to stimulate sexual desire in pre-menopausal women.

A clueless Dudum wrote on X, ”Moral courage College degree, If you’re currently protesting against the genocide of the Palestinian people & for your university’s divestment from Israel, keep going. It’s working.”

Here’s a thought. It may be a really good idea for Americans looking for quality health teleconferences, or safe online prescription drugs to carefully consider using outfits other than ones offering jobs to folks screaming, “Death to Israel” and or “Death to America”.

Let’s be honest. If someone is yelling they want to end you, you’re going to do everything possible to remove medical decisions from their “eager” little hands.

Here’s hoping there’s a very painful financial lesson about to be delivered to this ignorant, ivory tower, woke CEO.

