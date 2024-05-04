Never Forget How These People Took Our Freedom Over Lies

The vaccine didn’t stop the spread of COVID-19 or prevent people from catching it; no evidence showed it kept them out of the hospital. The ventilators killed people.

The lockdowns were unnecessary and harmful to children who didn’t need the vaccine. They cost people their jobs and careers for no reason. Businesses folded. People couldn’t go to church but could go to pot shops.

Big Pharma and our own health agencies kept side effects secret so that we couldn’t give informed consent.

They used the pandemic to transform the West fundamentally. Now, they want to enshrine the damage with a Pandemic Accord.

Don’t fall for it again.

Watch these disgusting individuals:

LISTEN to how the UNVACCINATED were treated. These merciless, diabolical, disgusting HUMAN GARBAGE MSM Propagandists are on Borrowed Time. The UNVACCINATED WERE RIGHT. pic.twitter.com/JuUGcNC5qz — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) May 3, 2024

They are still doing gain-of-function research, and we now know for certain that Dr. Fauci lied twice to Congress about funding gain-of-function research. Dr. Ralph Baric admitted in closed-door testimony that they were using and funding gain-of-function research at Wuhan. Dr. Fauci has now gone from calling Rand Paul a liar to claiming he has a different definition of gain-of-function.

Related