Chairman Nadler Lies Through His Teeth About the Kabuki Hearing

The Kabuki Theater continues, courtesy of the angry congressional Democrats. Today, the very nasty leftist Rep. Jerry Nadler, Chair of the House Judiciary Committee, held a hearing without Attorney General Bill Barr who was scheduled to attend until he cancelled yesterday. Nadler wanted to make a scene and, apparently, lie.

Right off the bat, you all should know that after the fuss Nadler made about wanting to see every word of the Mueller report and the underlying evidence, only three people have gone to read the almost totally unredacted Mueller report. Those people are all Republicans, Sen. Mitch McConnell, Sen. Lindsey Graham, and Rep. Doug Collins.

AG Barr offered to attend today’s hearing and, as a result, he’s not liable for any type of contempt charge. Yet, Nadler, a proficient, knowledgeable attorney claimed they might hold him in contempt, knowing it’s not even an option.

That was a lie.

One of the Democrats put a chicken leg on the chair Barr would have sat on to show just how immature Democrats can be.

Nadler likened Trump to a “dictator” because Barr didn’t show. That of course was another lie and was blatantly illogical on the face of it. Nadler knows it’s not true, but he can lie, get the soundbite out, and the media will not hold him accountable. They will, in fact, back him up.

Usually, when someone volunteers to come as Barr did, they get to request some of the conditions, but not with this crew of showboating Democrats. Even though many are lawyers, they insisted on their staff grilling the AG. They wanted to create a certain narrative with clean hands. Barr wouldn’t play the game.

Rep. Jerry Nadler: “At this point I would introduce the witness, but instead I will conclude these proceedings. I just want to say we didn’t choose not to have Mr. Barr come. He chose.” https://t.co/m8Z2otqC1I pic.twitter.com/DBSlOjkdkc — The Hill (@thehill) May 2, 2019

Nadler lied after the fake hearing as well. He’s Stalinesque in his ability to spread lies and propaganda. All of this was unnecessary. All he had to do was have committee members, not staffers, grill the AG and Barr would have attended the hearing.

“The attorney general apparently is afraid of proper cross examination,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said after William Barr failed to appear before the committee https://t.co/3mq7FTP7vY pic.twitter.com/0j11M5aLCE — POLITICO (@politico) May 2, 2019

Doug Collins gave an outstanding rebuttal.

Over the 206-year history of this committee, staff have never questioned witnesses in an oversight hearing. Never. Not once. So, to say Chairman Nadler’s demands are unprecedented would be an understatement. pic.twitter.com/eMW1BXZHDi — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) May 2, 2019

As it happens, even CNN couldn’t find an instance where a Cabinet official was interviewed by staffers during a public hearing. Amazing that CNN admitted it.

From CNN: ”CNN could not locate an instance where a Cabinet official was interviewed by staff members during a public hearing before the House Judiciary Committee.’ https://t.co/kZ3QDxXVfU https://t.co/8HXb7MaALO — Byron York (@ByronYork) May 2, 2019