Chairman Nadler lies to America! Claims he’s unpacking SCOTUS









House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler unveiled the Democrats’ plan to pack the Supreme Court on Thursday. He blatantly lied and claimed, “We’re not packing it, we’re unpacking.”

He is accusing Minority Leader McConnell of packing the courts by filling vacancies. Packing the courts means to add members, not fill empty slots.

Whatever doesn’t help Democrats gain sole power is on their elimination list, whether it be the Constitution, the Electoral College, the election, or the Supreme Court.

Everyone with any basic information knows Nadler is lying.

Most Americans do not support packing the court. It is the only body that protects our civil rights. It is meant to be one of three independent bodies, not another legislative arm of the Democrat Party.

Nadler says it’s up to Congress to decide the number of justices so they have a bill that will add 4 who will undoubtedly be ACLU types.

Congress has changed the number of justices 7 times in history but 9 has worked for democratic rule. Democrats don’t want that. They don’t want to debate or negotiate. They want to just rule.

Chairman Nadler said the Democrats are seeking to expand the Supreme Court by four seats to match the number of circuit courts. That’s the excuse and it’s dishonest.

“13 justices for 13 circuits is a logical progression,” Nadler said.

Then he went full Orwell, “We’re not packing it, we’re unpacking it.”

This is exactly what happened in Venezuela and in Naxi Germany for that matter. We will no longer have a separation of powers. What we end up with is total rule by totalitarian Democrats who want our free speech, and self-defense rights abolished. Democrats want open borders, destroying our nation’s identity. They want all our money and they will decide how much you will be allowed to have. When you vote for a Democrat, you vote for that.

BREAKING 🚨: Jerry Nadler unveils the Democrats’ plan to expand the Supreme Court. https://t.co/VlT7z8v2lm pic.twitter.com/1OMxqEjBxm — Newsmax (@newsmax) April 15, 2021

