Champion of Women, NY AG Accused of Sexually Abusing Women

Four women have accused Attorney General Eric Schneiderman of sexual harassment and abuse. It seems he gets drunk and punches and chokes them during sex, according to the accusers. In one case he allegedly threatened to kill the woman and tap her phones.

Two of the women went on the record with the New Yorker to describe the violence they faced at the hands of the AG.

Schneiderman is one of the leading voices against sexual misconduct in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

“You cannot be a champion of women when you are hitting them and choking them in bed, and saying to them, ‘You’re a f–king whore,’” explained one of the women, Manning Barish.

“His hypocrisy is epic,” she said. “He’s fooled so many people.”

Tanya Selvaratnam called the alleged abuse “assault” — like what you’d see Schneiderman condemning in court.

“He had said he would have to kill me if we broke up, on multiple occasions. He also told me he could have me followed and could tap my phone,” Selvaratnam said.

She described Schneiderman as “a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” figure who made her “feel sick” as one of the leading proponents of the #MeToo movement.

“This is a man who has staked his entire career, his personal narrative, on being a champion for women publicly. But he abuses them privately,” Selvaratnam said. “He needs to be called out.”

A third former romantic partner of Schneiderman’s told Manning Barish and Selvaratnam that he also repeatedly subjected her to nonconsensual physical violence, but she told them that she is too frightened of him to come forward, the New Yorker reported.

Also from the New Yorker: A fourth woman, an attorney who has held prominent positions in the New York legal community, says that Schneiderman made an advance toward her; when she rebuffed him, he slapped her across the face with such force that it left a mark that lingered the next day. She recalls screaming in surprise and pain, and beginning to cry, and says that she felt frightened. She has asked to remain unidentified, but shared a photograph of the injury with The New Yorker.

Schneiderman said he has only engaged in consensual role-playing during sex.

