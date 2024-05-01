CHAPTER 16: Ideological Invasion

Space Is No Longer the Final Frontier—Reality Is (forthcoming release June 2024)

Globalism is a replacement ideology that seeks to reorder the world into one singular, planetary Unistate, ruled by the globalist elite. The globalist war on nation-states cannot succeed without collapsing the United States of America. The long-term strategic attack plan moves America incrementally from constitutional republic to socialism to globalism to feudalism. The tactical attack plan uses asymmetric psychological and informational warfare to destabilize Americans and drive society out of objective reality into the madness of subjective reality. America’s children are the primary target of the globalist predators.

The Frankfurt School (Chapters 11 and 15) is best understood as a philosophical and sociological movement that spread through Western universities around the world. Instead of embracing individualism and the separation of powers that distinguish our constitutional republic, Frankfurt School émigrés continued to advance their collectivist ideology with religious fanaticism, missionary zeal, and the hubris characteristic of supremacist ideologues.

The movement began with Hungarian Marxist philosopher George Lukács (1885–1971), minister of culture in Bolshevik Hungary in 1919. Before the Bolsheviks came to power, Hungary was a Catholic nation. Lukács recognized the necessity of collapsing the traditional nuclear family in Marxist revolutions, following Lenin’s dictum, “Destroy the family, you destroy the country.”

As deputy commissar for education and culture, Lukács targeted Hungary’s family unit and its traditional sexual morals. He implemented a program called cultural terrorism, which had two tactical objectives. First, target children’s minds through lectures that encouraged them to ridicule and reject Christian ethics. Second, groom them with graphic sexual content and instruction in free love and sexual intercourse. People in Hungary were so enraged it forced Lukács to flee the country.

Lukács met Felix Weil, a wealthy German Marxist, at a Marxist study week in Frankfurt in 1923. Together, they set up the Institute for Social Research at the Goethe University in Frankfurt, Germany. Weil’s doctoral thesis explored the practical problems of implementing socialism, and he was very interested in Lukács’s new cultural approach to Marxism.

Under the direction of radical German philosopher Max Horkheimer, the psychological theories of Sigmund Freud and sociological theories of Karl Marx were integrated, and the Institute for Social Research gave birth to a new species of Marxism. Cultural Marxism presented the novel theory that society was psychologically oppressed by the institutions of Western culture. This new type of Marxism required a new methodology for implementation.

Jeff Carlson, some of whose articles are discussed in Chapter 15, described the method and the methodology in his February 2017 article “Gramsci, Alinsky & the Left”:[i]

The Frankfurt School employed a technique invented by Horkheimer called Critical Theory—a social theory oriented toward critiquing and changing society as a whole. The point of the theory is to criticize every traditional social institution—and to specifically avoid offering any alternatives—as a means to breaking down Western Culture. A better, alternative way is never to be offered—only criticism. While at Columbia, the Frankfurt School shifted [its] focus from Critical Theory directed at German society to Critical Theory directed at American society.

Horkheimer defined the difference in method between social/scientific theories and critical social theories. Social/scientific theories rely on objective reality and the distinction between theory and practice. Critical Theory merges theory and practice, rejects objective reality (facts), and defines itself as a method—a continuous process for change that relies on subjective reality (feelings) and denies any unequivocal knowledge. Critical Theory is a derivative of Hegel’s dialectic for social change:

Thesis + Antithesis = Synthesis

Horkheimer viewed Critical Theory as the operating system that changes society as a whole. It is the “fundamental change” promised by American Marxist president Barack Obama. The idea was to actively criticize every facet of Western civilization, destabilize its infrastructure of objective truth and reality, collapse society from within, and replace the established Judeo-Christian morality and capitalist economic system with socialism.

In 1933 the Nazis closed the Institute, and the Institute moved its operations to the United States. It reopened in New York at Columbia University in 1935 and came to be known as the Frankfurt School, a school of thought synonymous with Critical Theory.

The Frankfurt School and its Marxist theoreticians trained their sights on America, and like a viral infection, their ideas and theories spread throughout the host country. The ideological objective was to erase the existing American social structures and replace them with Marxist notions of Utopia, where universal egalitarianism would be realized. The tactical strategy was Critical Theory.

When the Institute for Social Research reopened in Frankfurt in 1951, its influence and many of its theoreticians remained in America. Over several decades, the Critical Theory methodology has divided and mutated into critical pedagogy, critical legal theory, critical race theory, critical feminist theory, critical gender theory, and on and on and on, in its never-ending goal of fundamental transformation and societal collapse on the way to the ultimate goal of entirely replacing the existing ideology and social structure.

Changing the hearts and minds of a nation’s citizens is a daunting, long-term task. Cultural Marxists understood from the beginning that seismic educational reform was required because children live what they learn, and children are the future of every society on Earth. The Culture War is revolution without bullets that began in universities and wended its way all the way down the educational ladder to preschools.

Progressive education remains the weapon of choice for Cultural Marxists. Its hero, another Frankfurt School Marxist, Paulo Freire, was a Brazilian political reformer. Freire’s book Pedagogy of the Oppressed[ii] is a reference manual for radical leftist educators today.

Freire’s specialty was applying Marx’s oppressor/oppressed divide to education. His theory of critical pedagogy argues that education cannot be separated from politics and that the rightful goal of education is emancipation from oppression through the awakening of critical consciousness. Paulo Freire’s critical pedagogy is a derivative of Critical Theory, which advocates criticizing and dismantling every aspect of traditional American education in both form and content.

Its planned demolition includes rejecting literacy, foundational skills, and foundational knowledge; eliminating meritocracy, fairness, and equal treatment; and replacing traditional education with Outcome-Based Education and anti-American indoctrination through curriculum content. The Hegelian dialectic for social change—Thesis + Antithesis = Synthesis—is clearly evident in critical pedagogy’s unlearning model for change: Learning + Unlearning = Relearning.

Unlearning, Constructivism, sight-word reading, and Outcome-Based Education are all deconstruction efforts to dumb down American students and promote political revolution. The Frankfurt School émigrés successfully politicized education and launched the Culture War in America. Their devotees and descendants effectively created a victim coalition of supposedly oppressed minorities—blacks, women, and homosexuals. And identity politics was born, another species of Cultural Marxism that fomented racial polarization, radical feminism, and the transgender movement in its efforts to collapse America from within.

American schools have become Marxist indoctrination centers where feelings, not facts, define reality. They no longer teach civics and American history; they teach revisionist critical race theory to, as Saul Alinsky said, “rub raw the resentments” and create social chaos. Revisionism is the reinterpretation of history and historical events, including reinterpreting the motivations and decisions of the people involved in those events.

The fiction of critical race theory is taught as fact to actively raise student consciousness of their respective roles as white oppressors and black oppressed. The political goal is to create racial divisiveness and break down our shared national identity as Americans.

Critical pedagogy supports radical feminism, which views women as an oppressed class and criticizes motherhood, marriage, the nuclear family, and heterosexual sex as evidence of a patriarchal culture. Radical feminism focuses on dismantling gender roles, advocating the total reordering of society as a response to life in a purportedly misogynistic civilization of domination and oppression of women by men.

Radical feminism does not advocate equality and partnership between men and women; it advocates conflict. Like supremacist critical race theory, radical feminism promotes female supremacy. The political goal of radical feminism is the collapse of the traditional American family. As Vladimir Lenin said, “Destroy the family, you destroy the country.”

Without factual knowledge of history, students are easily groomed to become political activists in the Culture War on America. Dumbed-down, regressed students, many of whom are functionally illiterate, are extremely easy to exploit. But cultural Marxists have grown impatient; now they are targeting younger and younger children.

Critical pedagogy advocates the madness of LGBTQ biological revisionism, which denies the biological reality of maleness and femaleness and teaches the fiction that gender is a social construct, a choice—a child’s choice. The transgender movement is viral in America, and it is aiming its particular madness at America’s children.

Schools are no longer safe places. Lessons not only attack children’s American identity, racial identity, family identity, and religious identity, they now also attack children’s most primary identity—their sexual identity. The American education industry crossed the Rubicon in 2023.

How did George Lukács’s cultural terrorism, which failed in Hungary, take root in the United States of America? The answer is simple: Barack Hussein Obama.

On May 14, 2008, Michelle Obama told the nation:

Barack knows that we are going to have to make sacrifices; we are going to have to change our conversation; we’re going to have to change our traditions, our history; we’re going to have to move into a different place as a nation.

Remember that on October 30, 2008, candidate Obama told the nation, “We are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America.”

Why are Marxists confident that victory is so close at hand? Because the United States government is now in its third term of Marxist president Obama. In his book Anatomy of a Bolshevik[iii]Alexander G. Markovsky, an American citizen born and educated in the former Soviet Union, holding degrees in economics and political science from the University of Marxism-Leninism, and an engineering degree from Moscow University, describes Obama’s progressivism as Marxism in disguise:

Obama’s agenda is not about business, it’s about social justice; it’s not about wealth creation, it’s about wealth redistribution; it’s not about the law, it’s about fairness; it’s not about individualism, it’s about collectivism; it’s not about self-reliance, it’s about dependency; and, finally, it’s not about capitalism, it is about socialism. (p. 77)

For the last 50 years, the progressives have been waging all-out war against American institutions such as education, religion, and family values. Their tireless efforts have paid off. Early on, they realized there is no better way to subvert America than to have a degraded education system…. The American educational system has been a disgrace for many years, producing an illiterate electorate that gravely endangers our democracy. (pp. 217–219)

Barack Obama’s education legacy began by his fast-tracking Common Core State Standards, a derivative of the United Nations’ Global Education First Initiative (GEFI). Common Core deconstructed American education with its emphasis on global citizenship, a concept antithetical to national sovereignty. Obama’s secretary of education, Arne Duncan, praised universal education and the United Nations’ World Core Curriculum (WCC), designed by Robert Mueller (1923–2010), a career civil servant with the United Nations.

Mueller was awarded the 1989 UNESCO Prize for Peace Education, and his World Core Curriculum helped establish the Global Education movement that currently affects all 192 UN member nations. The United Nations Education, Science, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is the UN institution responsible for internationalizing education and grooming children to become 21st-century citizens in globalism’s New World Order.

Preparing children for life in the 21st century, the desired outcome of Outcome-Based Education is central to understanding globalism’s planned Unistate. In the next chapters, we will discuss how the various United Nations specialized organizations and agencies, including UNESCO, World Bank Group, International Monetary Fund, and World Health Organization, collaborate with the World Economic Forum, Deep State functionaries in the United States, and the virulent species of Marxist education in America to promote internationalism and globalist one-world governance.

