NYPD Move In On Mostly Violent Pro-Terrorist Protesters

The NY Post has live updates on the anti-Israel protests at Columbia University and elsewhere. The communist-funded bailouts are coming. They are now insisting on amnesty and expunged records.

In an iconic moment, the NYPD raised the US flag on the City College campus and tossed the Palestinian flag. That was after they busted pro-Hamas protesters. Unfortunately, City College has been known as Commie U for longer than I can remember. That is what they want for all our colleges.

“An incredible scene and proud moment as we have assisted @CityCollegeNY in restoring order on campus, culminating in raising Old Glory once again on their campus flagpole,” NYPD Deputy Commissioner Kaz Daughtry wrote on X.

The Palestinian flag had been flying at CCNY since protesters raised it last week when they set up an encampment at the public institute.

BREAKING: NYPD recaptures City College from protestors and raises the American flag on the campus flagpole pic.twitter.com/IguKuBuZTm — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 1, 2024

Almost 100 radicals have been arrested so far.

Well, that will be a great ice breaker when sitting across the desk for a review of your employment application with HR.

HR: “So it says here under “Criminal Record” that back in 2024, you were arrested in New York City. Can you explain what happened?”

Applicant: “Well, sure, my friends and I were calling for the death of Jews, we were blocking Jewish kids from campus, and we raised the Palestinian flag on US soil.”

