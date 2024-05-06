CHAPTER 17: Cultural Terrorism Comes to America

Space Is No Longer the Final Frontier—Reality Is (forthcoming release June 2024)

Globalism is a replacement ideology that seeks to reorder the world into one singular, planetary Unistate, ruled by the globalist elite. The globalist war on nation-states cannot succeed without collapsing the United States of America. The long-term strategic attack plan moves America incrementally from constitutional republic to socialism to globalism to feudalism. The tactical attack plan uses asymmetric psychological and informational warfare to destabilize Americans and drive society out of objective reality into the madness of subjective reality. America’s children are the primary target of the globalist predators.

The upward mobility provided by the capitalist system and meritocracy in the United States created a vibrant middle class. In a land of opportunity, working-class people were no longer reliable revolutionaries. Scott S. Powell, Senior Fellow at the Discovery Institute in Seattle and writer for The American Spectator, explains the shift in Marxist strategy with a bit of history about Vladimir Lenin. From Powell’s August 15, 2015, article, “The Quiet Revolution: How the New Left Took Over the Democratic Party“:[i]

The proletariat never did revolt successfully en masse in any advanced industrialized state. Instead, Marx’s political and economic revolution was first staged in the largely agrarian nation of Russia, carried out by Marxist revolutionary leader Vladimir Lenin. Lenin made major contributions to Marx’s theories, so much so that Marxism-Leninism became the dominant theoretical paradigm for advancing national liberation movements, communism, and socialism wherever in the world radical revolutionary movements arose.

Among Lenin’s contributions was the theory of the vanguard. Since it was apparent that the proletariat masses were unlikely to rise up, Lenin argued that it was necessary for a relatively small number of vanguard leaders—professional revolutionaries—to advance the revolutionary cause by working themselves into positions of influence. By taking over the commanding heights of labor unions, the press, the universities, and professional and religious organizations, a relatively small number of revolutionaries could multiply their influence and exercise political leverage over their unwitting constituents and society at large.

It was Lenin who introduced the concept of the “popular front” and coined the phrase “useful idiots” in describing the masses who could be manipulated into mob action of marches and protests for an ostensibly narrow cause of the popular front, which the communist vanguard was using as a means for a greater revolutionary political end.

The Marxists needed to identify a new cohort of rebels to collapse American society from within. They chose academia and anointed its graduating student population of useful idiots to be vanguard leaders for changing hearts and minds in America. What Bolshevik George Lukács was unable to impose in Catholic Hungary, cultural terrorism, has been wildly successful in America; it just needed a different strategy in order to succeed.

The 1969 Woodstock Festival was a watershed event for the counterculture movement in music, drugs, and sexual permissiveness. The sexual revolution was a social and cultural movement advocating sexual liberation and acceptance of public nudity, premarital sex, extramarital sex, alternative forms of sexuality, contraception, pornography, homosexuality, masturbation, and abortion. Significantly absent from any discussion of sexual liberation were love, loyalty, commitment, and respect.

The foundation for the sexual revolution that challenged and defied America’s traditional Judeo-Christian standards of sexual behavior in the 1960s and 1970s had its roots in Alfred Kinsey’s twin books, Sexual Behavior in the Human Male (1948)[ii] and Sexual Behavior in the Human Female (1953).[iii] Alfred Kinsey and the Kinsey Institute were supported by the Rockefeller Foundation and protected by the U.S. government. Kinsey’s fraudulent research was presented as scientific, factual, and normative. Its catastrophic consequences continue to reverberate in America, advancing Marxism’s intent to collapse from within America’s cultural norms and family infrastructure.

The sexual revolution drastically changed attitudes about sexual behavior and freedom of sexual expression. Those changes were animated, echoed, and reflected in literature, films, and legislation. Eventually, the counterculture attitudes of sexual freedom and liberation from traditional Judeo-Christian sexual restrictions touched the children.

Author and researcher Dr. Judith Reisman (1935–2021) was an indefatigable defender of children and society’s moral responsibility to protect them. Her work exposed Kinsey’s fraudulent research and abhorrent ideology that children are sexual from birth and have a right to experience sexual pleasure whenever and with whomever they want. Kinsey insisted that Judeo-Christian principles concerning human sexuality were outdated, unscientific, and repressive. Dr. Reisman’s exposé of Kinsey implicated its hidden sociopolitical connections to the globalist War on America. She explained how Kinsey’s narrative was weaponized for use in the Culture War to support the sexual revolution, collapse societal norms, and change laws regarding the protection of children, globalism’s ultimate target.

Dr. Reisman’s seminal work, “MKULTRA, KINSEY & ROCKEFELLER: Instruments of the New World Order,”[iv]published by the Reisman Institute on January 27, 2021, provides an overview:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

In 1932 communist W. Z. Foster predicted the destruction of America’s “education, morality, ethics, science, art, patriotism, religion” was necessary to establish a “New World Order.” 1 America’s social, economic, and sexual stability rested on Judeo-Christian beliefs and laws—abstinence before and faithfulness during consensual heterosexual marriage. Her national health and wealth testified to the success of this normal biopsychological sexual model. From 1941, when America entered WWII, the Rockefeller Foundation (RF) began funding the work of Dr. Alfred Kinsey, who would have been known to RF as a sadomasochistic bi/homosexual. RF backing ensured Kinsey’s 1948 book, Sexual Behavior in the Human Male, instant popularity; “the Kinsey scale” codified “fluid sexuality” for the future, ensuring his enduring international fame. RF connected Kinsey with a wider network of RF-funded scientists. From c.1946 Kinsey partnered with RF’s Columbia-Greystone Brain Project at New York’s “Snake Pit,” Rockland Mental Hospital. The results of Kinsey’s studies of sexual responses of lobotomized patients are sanitized in Kinsey’s 1953 book, Sexual Behavior in the Human Female.

This paper provides new evidence that the ~2,034 infants and children sexually violated for Kinsey’s globe-changing “scientific proof” of infant/child orgasm were sourced from these and similar entities. 82% of Kinsey’s child sex experiments are a match with the “Enhanced Interrogation Techniques” used on terrorism suspects at Guantanamo Bay. Since Kinsey’s definition of “orgasm” involves symptomatology indistinguishable from epileptic fit, terror/distress and/or electric shock treatment, the physiological responses he declared as child “orgasm” were true trauma responses. This is a newly uncovered Kinsey fraud represented as “science” by his RF funders. Very far from the organic “shock” of a scientific break-through advertised, this paper argues that Kinsey’s sex work served as part of a broader psyops2 as rationale for thorough social change.

As recently as 2020, RF claimed credit for “funding a sexual revolution” via the “Kinsey Reports.” From 1954 Congressional efforts to investigate Kinsey’s sex work and the causal connection between pornography and ever-rising levels of child sexual abuse have been successfully blocked. Those acting in Rockefeller interests have prevented Kinsey’s exposure while promoting his conclusions. From 1953, Hefner, “Kinsey’s pamphleteer,” marketed RF/Kinsey’s lies to young college men via Playboy. The sexual restraint of previous generations—responsible for building America—were reframed as a web of hypocritical lies; premarital, extramarital, meaningless, love-free sex glamorized; and a generation, with Hefner its guru, embraced cynicism about human relationships, nihilism and rejection of all received wisdom.

The 1955 RF-funded Model Penal Code (MPC), drafted by RF’s approved team, citing Kinsey, would over-turn prior sex laws, including obscenity laws by 1957, and trivialized sexual abuse. In 1964, the Sexuality Information and Education Council of the United States (SIECUS), funded by Playboy, and based at the Kinsey Institute, taught schools to disparage chastity, heterosexuality and monogamy. Soon, with “obscenity exemptions” allowed for “education,” K–12 instructed in exotic sexual behaviors. Ever-greater upticks in child rape, pornography and deadly STDs have, predictably, followed. In 2014, the Kinsey Institute (KI) won United Nations consultative status for “educational” materials which aimed at over-riding the most basic instinct for self-preservation in children of all ages, effectively preparing them to co-operate with RF’s social change agenda.

Since 2019 the KI’s App., the “Kinsey Reporter”, solicited “citizen scientists” (of any age) to record/report all sex acts/crimes anonymously.

Congressional investigation of a criminal nexus of RF, KI, Big Pharma, Big Porn, Big Abort and “sexual health” providers and educators, past and present, is critically needed to halt the damage these entities inflicted on three successive generations in their obsession for a New World Order.

1 William Z. Foster. (1932–2016). Toward Soviet America. Hauraki Publishing. Kindle Edition. p. 313.

2 Psychological operations…to convey selected information and indicators to audiences to influence their emotions, motives, and objective reasoning, and…behavior of governments, organizations, groups, and individuals.

THE THESIS

For over seven decades, powerful entities prevented official investigation of Dr. Alfred Kinsey and promoted his conclusions as “truth”. The result is that public policy, education, and law have been guided by the lies of a psychopathic4 pedosadist.5 Instead of protecting children and scaffolding the family, government policy has facilitated the agenda of allied interest groups which benefit personally, financially, and/or politically from sexual exploitation of the vulnerable and the destruction of the nuclear family. Notable among these beneficiaries are the very elites who, wishing to establish a New World Order, initiated and funded Kinsey’s work, sold his lies to the public, and obstructed investigation of Kinsey and the Institute that bears his name and continues his work to this day. Official investigation of Kinsey—and the cultural transformation he set in motion—is long overdue.

4 The use of such a term “psychopath” is not simply hyperbole. It is used in the clinical sense of the word. Academic researchers, such as Robert Hare, Ph.D, (1) and James Fallon, Ph.D. (2), and forensic clinicians who have spent years working with incarcerated psychopaths in long-term solitary and in general population, such as Jon K. Uhler, LPC (3), each concur that the clinical definition of a psychopath can be boiled down to someone lacking conscience, empathy, and remorse:

(1) http://www.psychology-criminalbehavior-law.com/2015/01/hare-psychopath/

(2) https://www.crimetraveller.org/2015/07/inside-mind-of-psychopath-psychopathic-killer

(3) https://www.quora.com/Why-do-certain-psychologists-mix-up-cluster-B-traits-and-deem-the-combination-a- sociopath/answer/Jon-K-Uhler

Given that Kinsey elected to sexually abuse children, allow other deviant adults to sexually abuse them under the guise of scientific experiments, and the fact that he would do so to so many children, and never experience any signs of remorse or contrition, would clearly categorize him well within the realm of psychopathy. In fact, given that he would then take such “results” from such diabolically abusive “treatment” of children, which would no doubt have profound life-altering and life-long consequences on those children, and use that in such a brazen manner so as to appear as having done legitimate research (as opposed to having perpetrated and sanctioned the perpetration of children), for the purpose of creating a belief about the supposed sexuality of children, in order to craft public opinion, public policy, judicial decisions, and impact state and federal legislation reveals a profoundly psychopathic agenda-driven mind, intent upon shifting the culture toward a greater acceptance of child sexuality and the narrative of mutual love and sexual expression between persons, regardless of age. After all, we’re now told that “Love is Love”, “Love knows no boundaries”, and “Love knows no age.” https://www.growingbolder.com/love-has-no-age-3020496/

5 While “pedophile” and “pederast” have been used to describe those who desire to, or who do, sexually violate, exploit children, the term means “child-lover” (“philia” the Greek for love or more recently, “friendly feeling toward,” https://www.merriam- webster.com/dictionary/-philia).

The leaders of the counterculture on campuses in the ’60s and ’70s graduated and became vanguard leaders, professional revolutionaries who advance the revolutionary cause by working themselves into positions of influence. They are the labor leaders, the press, and leaders of universities, professional organizations, and religious organizations. They have multiplied their influence and exercise political leverage over their unwitting constituents and society at large, exactly as Scott S. Powell described.

Today’s vanguard leaders are called “influencers,” and they are manipulating today’s masses of useful idiots into mob action just as their predecessors did. The difference between the nascent counterculture of the ’60s and ’70s and the radical leftist Democrats of the 2024 Democrat party is in both form and content. Today’s influencers reach a worldwide audience using the Internet, and their new corps of chosen rebels are young American parents—indoctrinated millennials.

The communist vanguard and influencers use the “popular front” of parents as “useful idiots” for the revolutionary end of grooming American children to become the newest counterculture generation of anti-American socialist citizens. Today’s American parents, the second generation of useful idiots, are low-information voters who surrender their authority and common sense to the influencers. Rather than protect their precious children, they accept the horrific sexualization of them as harmless and embrace the insanity of cultural terrorism as normal.

Let’s take a look at sex education in American schools in 2024. Any school, public or private, that receives government funding is subject to the overt sexualization of children. Political analyst Karen McKay, LTC USAR (Ret.), offers a helpful overview in her American Thinker article published November 5, 2022, “Weaponizing Children.”[v] She writes:

To achieve an American Marxist utopia, it would be necessary to dismantle the Judeo-Christian values that have undergirded America since the founding. Adult Americans being incorrigibly patriotic and religious, it was necessary to capture their kids.

In 1928, Fabian Socialist George Bernard Shaw [1856–1950] boasted in his The Intelligent Woman’s Guide to Socialism, Capitalism, Sovietism and Fascism:

In the case of young children, we have gone far in our interference with the old Roman rights of parents. For nine mortal years the child is taken out of its parents’ hands for most of the day, and thus made a State-school child instead of a private family child….

The social creed must be imposed on us when we are children; for it is like riding, or reading music at sight: it can never become a second nature to those who try to learn it as adults; and the social creed, to be really effective, must be a second nature to us. It is quite easy to give people a second nature, however unnatural, if you catch them early enough. There is no belief, however grotesque and even villainous, that cannot be made a part of human nature if it is inculcated in childhood and not contradicted in the child’s hearing.

Marxists are confident that victory is now at hand. The tactics to achieve that victory are societal chaos and confusion. Their weapons include disinformation and propaganda, language distortion, violence, moral degradation, and sexual perversion.

Sex education, once presented in high school as clinical biology, became graphic and presented in elementary schools. Without parents’ knowledge, children are encouraged to “discover” that they are homosexual. Drag queen story hours target toddlers in libraries and kindergartens—even on military bases.

Books like Gender Queer and It’s Perfectly Normal are included among the reading material for young kids. Curricula include gems like the film Pornography Literacy: An intersectional focus on mainstream porn.Heather Has Two Mommies and Daddy, Papa, and Me undermine the concept of traditional families. Teachers promote gender dysphoria. Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) instills an early obsession with sex in small children. “Sexual diversity” in children’s entertainment is also key to grooming them. When the fruit of explicit sex education is pregnancy, schools arrange abortions without parents’ knowledge.

The United Nations Population Fund stresses that CSE needs to start very young, in preschool. But the Center for Family and Human Rights, [a conservative advocacy organization founded in 1997 to challenge UN policies], warns that CSE teaches “very young children about sexual pleasure, sexual orientation, gender identity, and access to and use of contraceptives, abortion, and other drugs and medical procedures.” …

United Families International, [a nonprofit organization founded in 1978 working internationally to advocate maintaining and strengthening the family] is even more explicit in its warning: CSE teaches “children how to have sexual pleasures; whether…to themselves or with a partner…. At a United Nations conference, a moderator said, ‘If we can just get this…program into every school and fully implemented around the globe…it would solve all our problems!’… Its main purposes are to elevate such things as masturbation, oral and anal sex, and techniques for achieving an orgasm. And basically, teaching our children to be gender and sexual rights activists.”

Controlling the minds of our kids is the ultimate strategic terrain. Without the complete programming of America’s children—weaponizing them—Marxism cannot win in America.

There cannot be an armistice in this war. There can be only one victor.

Karen McKay speaks with objective military precision and a seasoned military voice. Her dire warning echoes ancient military strategist Sun Tzu, The Art of War:

If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained, you will also suffer a defeat. If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle.

READ CHAPTERS 1-16 ON THIS LINK.

