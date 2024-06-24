CHAPTER 24: The Politics of Pronouns

Globalism is a replacement ideology that seeks to reorder the world into one singular, planetary Unistate, ruled by the globalist elite. The globalist war on nation-states cannot succeed without collapsing the United States of America. The long-term strategic attack plan moves America incrementally from constitutional republic to socialism to globalism to feudalism. The tactical attack plan uses asymmetric psychological and informational warfare to destabilize Americans and drive society out of objective reality into the madness of subjective reality. America’s children are the primary target of the globalist predators.

In an information war, fought without bullets or bombs, language is weaponized. The globalist campaign promoting gender fluidity in order to destroy individual selfness manipulates spoken and written language to achieve its goal. Perversion of pronoun usage in the English language has a particularly destructive political purpose. The enemies of national and individual sovereignty are revising language to reflect human existence without the boundaries of self. Words matter. The switch to third-person plural, gender-neutral language is a weapon of mass psychological destruction that begins in early childhood.

Consider this: young children who do not learn the first- and second-person individual and possessive pronouns I, me, mine, you, yours, he, him, his, she, her, hers do not learn to name or identify themselves or others as individual gendered selves. Without a personal, individual, gendered, identifiable self, children become confused, destabilized, and vulnerable.

Instead of singular pronouns, young children are intentionally being taught to use the third-person plural pronouns they, them, theirs, so that they identify themselves in terms of the non-gendered collective. It is linguistic demolition of the individual. Plural pronouns effectively erase the concept of an individual self from the English language, and support the replacement of the individual with the preferred non-gendered collective identity.

Globalism’s tactical strategy is to have the Left focus its Marxist ideological values of diversity, equity, and inclusion on cultural and educational institutions. The incremental strategic objective is for those values to be accepted as normative, then become social policy, and ultimately become the law of the land.

This is how globalism’s linguistic hoax works to change the hearts and minds of America’s children in classrooms K–12 and online. Disingenuously presented as diverse, equitable, and inclusive language to make people feel respected and included, gender-neutral substitutions are promoted as empathetic, kind, and caring. Grammarly, the popular cloud-based typing assistant, instructs writers on “How to Use Gender-Neutral Language at Work and in Life“[i] in an article by freelance journalist Devon Delfino, June 17, 2022:

Gender-neutral language is simply a way of talking about people without assuming their gender. For example, it’s referring to someone you don’t know as “they” rather than using the pronoun “he” or “she,” or addressing a group as “everyone” rather than saying, “Hey, guys.”

Luckily, the English language is relatively gender-neutral in many respects. For instance, many nouns (think: “writer,” “president,” or “acrobat”) are gender-neutral. However, that doesn’t mean that gendered language is uncommon. In fact, gendered language has been a part of our lexicon for a long time. (The United States’ Declaration of Independence even proclaims that “all men are created equal.”) So, you may not realize when you’re using gendered language, even as it shapes how you see the world.

Using gender-neutral language is an important habit because it demonstrates respect for people of all backgrounds, genders, and beliefs, and it includes everyone in the conversation. This is an especially helpful way to show support for members of LGBTQIA+ communities. And while not everyone finds the language people use about them important, it’s best to land on the side of using inclusive and empathetic language….

It can feel awkward or forced when you start implementing gender-neutral language. That’s normal. The important thing is to keep at it so that it has a chance to become a part of your everyday communication. That way, you’ll not only be able to use inclusive language but also be better able to perceive the world in those terms….

Whether you’re just now adopting gender-neutral language, or you’ve been using it for years, Grammarly’s sensitivity suggestions can help your writing be both inclusive and up-to-date.

In January 2021, Bloomberg[ii] reported that “Grammarly Is Now the 10th Most Valuable U.S. Startup.” Grammarly is valued at $13 billion after new funding; $200 million came from investment firms Baillie Gifford, BlackRock, and others. BlackRock Investment Management Company, ticker symbol BLK, is the world’s largest asset manager. In September 2023, global database online platform Statista reported[iii] the total assets under BlackRock management at $9.43 trillion.

BlackRock Chairman and CEO Larry Fink also serves on the World Economic Forum Board of Trustees. Fink is often considered the architect of woke capitalism, which uses the metrics of globalism’s new currency, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), to pressure the companies it controls into compliance with its subjective social goals.

An article by senior news reporter Jekaterina Drozdovica, published on Capital.com[iv] April 13, 2023, “BlackRock shareholders: Who owns the most BLK stock?” reports:

According to the data from WallStreetZen as of 13 April [2023] …61.87% of BLK shares are owned by institutional investors. This means that over half of the BlackRock Inc. shareholders were investment firms and asset managers, similar to BlackRock, which hold shares on behalf of their clients.

BlackRock’s largest institutional investors are Vanguard Group, Inc., BlackRock Inc. (the parent company of BlackRock Investment Management), State Street Corporation, Bank of America, Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, and Charles Schwab Investment Management. This means that the same globalist entities driving Agenda 2030 control the firms they invest in and initiate their political agenda without disclosing the source.

For example, Grammarly pledges its commitment to the responsible[v] innovation and development of AI:

At Grammarly, we’re guided by the belief that AI innovations should enhance people’s skills while respecting personal autonomy and amplifying the intelligence, strengths, and impact of every user.

Remember that words matter. What Grammarly means by responsible innovation is that which comports with globalism’s Agenda 2030, which is diametrically opposed to both national sovereignty and sovereignty of the individual.

Grammarly is just one example of how BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street, the Big Three institutional investors, influence social policy by exerting their enormous financial power through boards of directors and proxy voting outcomes of the businesses they control. It is no secret that outside of small, independent mom-and-pop stores, the American business sector is being centralized, much like the media sector.

Businesses that appear to be competitors are controlled by the same institutional investors, and speak with the same diversity, equity, and inclusion voice regarding social policy. For example, BlackRock and Vanguard are in the top three institutional investors in both Coca Cola and Pepsi. Institutional investors currently own 68.75 percent of Coca Cola and 74.33 percent of PepsiCo.

In publishing, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Books & Media and HarperCollins are both owned by News Corp. Whether the product is soft drinks, children’s books, young adult books, graphic novels, K–12 textbooks, graduate-level textbooks, medical textbooks, movies, videos, or clothing, globalism’s diversity, equity, and inclusion narrative will be evident throughout in plural pronouns, book content, plot lines, music lyrics, training manuals, or screen prints on T-shirts.

The manufacturing, distribution, and sale of any product or service in the American economy is affected by the administrative choices of globalism’s Big Three and the socialist policies of Agenda 2030 they support. Currently, the Big Three control over $22 trillion in assets, which represents a 20 percent ownership of America.

Business developer Steve J. Sands published an informative report on his website December 28, 2022, “Who Owns Corporate America“:[vi]

Three fund management firms, BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street, represent 40% of the shareholders of all listed firms and 88% of the S&P 500 index. In addition, they are now the dominant shareholder in 88% of the firms listed on the S&P 500.

Isaiah McCall from Medium.com states in his blog post:

BlackRock’s absurd liquidity means that if you look at just about every major publicly traded company in the world, you’ll find that BlackRock is its first, second or third-largest shareholder. Go ahead, try it.

Globalism’s Big Three exert enormous influence on the changing landscape of American culture. The seismic shift in education and the workplace that supports collectivist plural pronouns and blurs boundaries between male and female is another aspect of the coordinated attempt to destabilize Judeo-Christian morality, Judeo-Christian sexuality, and American family norms. It is the politics of pronouns.

