The Radical Dems Breached The Wall!

The radical Democrats breached the outer wall outside the DNC Convention venue because as we know they don’t respect walls. The pro-Hamas protesters were on the loose on the grounds and tried to breach the inner wall.
When Democrats build walls, you know you’re in trouble.
The radicals marched out and went to the park for now. Before they left, when they recognized Newsmax reporter John Huddy, they surrounded him and security had to step in. The police told the reporter and the staff to leave for their safety. These radicals are the people Democrats support.
Democrats are responsible for empowering these extremists because they won’t hold them accountable.
JUST IN: Pro-Palestine protesters have breached the perimeter DNC fence that was installed to keep unwanted individuals out of the convention.
The protesters are calling on top Democrats to stop sending weapons to Israel and to end the war in Gaza.
"DNC Security perimeter fence… pic.twitter.com/upmYA0BeVU
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 19, 2024
Protestors are now attempting to storm the SECOND police perimeter outside of the DNC pic.twitter.com/MRbuqxPGi1
— Cam Higby (@camhigby) August 19, 2024