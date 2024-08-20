The Radical Dems Breached The Wall!

The radical Democrats breached the outer wall outside the DNC Convention venue because as we know they don’t respect walls. The pro-Hamas protesters were on the loose on the grounds and tried to breach the inner wall.

When Democrats build walls, you know you’re in trouble.

The radicals marched out and went to the park for now. Before they left, when they recognized Newsmax reporter John Huddy, they surrounded him and security had to step in. The police told the reporter and the staff to leave for their safety. These radicals are the people Democrats support.

Democrats are responsible for empowering these extremists because they won’t hold them accountable.