CHAPTER 33: Weaponizing Children: The Gospel of Yuval Harari

Globalism is a replacement ideology that seeks to reorder the world into one singular, planetary Unistate, ruled by the globalist elite. The globalist war on nation-states cannot succeed without collapsing the United States of America. The long-term strategic attack plan moves America incrementally from constitutional republic to socialism to globalism to feudalism. The tactical attack plan uses asymmetric psychological and informational warfare to destabilize Americans and drive society out of objective reality into the madness of subjective reality. America’s children are the primary target of the globalist predators.

Klaus Schwab and fellow members of the World Economic Forum (WEF) embrace a vision for the future that is difficult to fully grasp, but it is essential that people attempt to do just that. Yuval Harari, Israeli historian, professor, and darling of the WEF, provides a glimpse of that future and of Humanity 2.0 in his books and lectures.

Schwab and Harari embrace globalism’s supremacist replacement ideology as an evolutionary inevitability, in the same way Marx and Engels believed it was a historical inevitability that a socialist revolution would overturn and replace capitalism.

The term historical inevitability was introduced by philosopher Isaiah Berlin in his lecture “Historical Inevitability,”[i]delivered on May 12, 1953, at the London School of Economics and Political Science. Berlin argued against historical inevitability because the view that “the world has a direction” requires deterministic laws. Berlin considered determinism implausible because it requires radical changes in people’s “moral and psychological categories.”

Berlin’s view does not dissuade the humanitarian hucksters at the WEF from hawking globalism’s Unistate and Humanity 2.0, the artificial expediting of the evolutionary process, as historical and evolutionary inevitabilities. In their arrogance, globalist supremacists insist that their ideology is superior to any other ideology or social infrastructure, and will inevitably dominate the world. It is a very convenient philosophy of life for megalomaniacs and sociopaths.

Three problems pose existential challenges to our species. These three existential challenges are nuclear war, ecological collapse and technological disruption. Now nuclear war and ecological collapse are already familiar threats, so let me spend some time explaining the less familiar threat posed by technological disruption.

In Davos we hear so much about the enormous promises of technology—and these promises are certainly real. But technology might also disrupt human society and the very meaning of human life in numerous ways, ranging from the creation of a global useless class to the rise of data colonialism and of digital dictatorships….

Alongside inequality, the other major danger we face is the rise of digital dictatorships that will monitor everyone all the time. This danger can be stated in the form of a simple equation, which I think might be the defining equation of life in the twenty-first century:

B x C x D = AHH!

Which means? Biological knowledge multiplied by computing power multiplied by data equals the ability to hack humans, AHH….

If you know enough biology and have enough computing power and data, you can hack my body and my brain and my life, and you can understand me better than I understand myself. You can know my personality type, my political views, my sexual preferences, my mental weaknesses, my deepest fears and hopes. You know more about me than I know about myself. And you can do that not just to me, but to everyone.

A system that understands us better than we understand ourselves can predict our feelings and decisions, can manipulate our feelings and decisions, and can ultimately make decisions for us.

Now in the past, many governments and tyrants wanted to do it, but nobody understood biology well enough and nobody had enough computing power and data to hack millions of people. Neither the Gestapo nor the KGB could do it. But soon at least some corporations and governments will be able to systematically hack all the people. We humans should get used to the idea that we are no longer mysterious souls—we are now hackable animals….

In the coming decades, AI and biotechnology will give us godlike abilities to reengineer life, and even to create completely new life-forms. After four billion years of organic life shaped by natural selection, we are about to enter a new era of inorganic life shaped by intelligent design.

Our intelligent design is going to be the new driving force of the evolution of life and in using our new divine powers of creation we might make mistakes on a cosmic scale. In particular, governments, corporations and armies are likely to use technology to enhance human skills that they need—like intelligence and discipline—while neglecting other human skills—like compassion, artistic sensitivity and spirituality.

The result might be a race of humans who are very intelligent and very disciplined but lack compassion, lack artistic sensitivity and lack spiritual depth. Of course, this is not a prophecy. These are just possibilities. Technology is never deterministic.

AI and biotech will certainly transform the world, but we can use them to create very different kinds of societies. And if you’re afraid of some of the possibilities I’ve mentioned, you can still do something about it. But to do something effective, we need global cooperation.

All the three existential challenges we face are global problems that demand global solutions.

Whenever a leader says something like “My Country First!” we should remind that leader that no nation can prevent nuclear war or stop ecological collapse by itself, and no nation can regulate AI and bioengineering by itself….

Unfortunately, just when global cooperation is more needed than ever before, some of the most powerful leaders and countries in the world are now deliberately undermining global cooperation….

But this is a dangerous mistake. There is no contradiction between nationalism and globalism. Because nationalism isn’t about hating foreigners. Nationalism is about loving your compatriots. And in the twenty-first century, in order to protect the safety and the future of your compatriots, you must cooperate with foreigners.

So, in the twenty-first century, good nationalists must be also globalists. Now globalism doesn’t mean establishing a global government, abandoning all national traditions, or opening the border to unlimited immigration. Rather, globalism means a commitment to some global rules.

Rules that don’t deny the uniqueness of each nation, but only regulate the relations between nations.

Yuval Harari is an ideological soldier engaged in controlled opposition for the globalist revolution. Controlled opposition describes a person who appears to be on one side, but is actually working for the other side. Harari voices people’s concerns, and then presents the consummate dialectical argument for globalism’s Unistate.

Harari begins with the false premise that nuclear war, ecological collapse, and technological disruption are the three existential threats to our species, ignoring the overriding threat of globalism. He ends by blurring the essential distinctions between nationalism and globalism, redefining globalism as nothing more than national cooperation, and advancing globalism’s Unistate as the singular planetary solution for neutralizing the three existential threats.

Harari’s argument is painfully sophomoric. It is equivalent to blaming nuclear war on Fermi, the physicist who created the first nuclear reactor in 1945, instead of blaming the individuals in charge of nuclear weapons today. Harari’s focus deflects attention away from the globalists proposing solutions to the threats of nuclear war, ecological collapse, and technological disruption.

Yuval Harari’s entire narrative is based on the verb cooperate and the noun cooperation. His two most famous books, Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind (2011) and Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow (2016), are based on his premise that Homo sapiens came to dominate the world because of its unique ability to cooperate in large numbers. He argues that sapiens‘ unique ability to cooperate is a consequence of its unique imagination, which gives sapiens the ability to believe in abstractions, things that do not exist in the physical world.

Harari argues that cooperation is the source of both peace and war. Cooperation restricted to nations and/or small groups gives rise to animus and battles over abstractions, including gods, nations, money, and human rights. If/when human cooperation is planetary in scale, the animus and battles over abstractions will cease, and world peace will finally be achieved.

Yuval Harari perceives the United Nations as equivalent to the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), the governing body of the World Cup. His metaphor presents the geopolitical infrastructure of the world as an international sports competition between sovereign nations choosing to cooperate and abide by international rules of soccer determined by its governing body, FIFA.

Harari compares competition among nations for primacy in the world of science, to international competition among nations in the world of sports, where individual nations compete but cooperate by following the same rules. He presents the familiar dreamscape of world cooperation and peace reflected in John Lennon’s 1971 song “Imagine.”

Here is the problem. While people sing and dream of world peace, the globalists proposing solutions to the existential threats to humanity are quietly pursuing their dreams of war and world domination.

In objective reality, the current geopolitical arrangement of the world is not an international sports competition with a global governing body. Instead, the world order is based on national sovereignty, the principle that each state has exclusive sovereignty over its own territory. Such sovereignty denies the authority of any international governing body.

Yuval Harari, Klaus Schwab, and over 1,000 current corporate members of the WEF are conspiring to blur the boundaries between nationalism and globalism, and dupe the fearful world public into accepting the rules of United Nations Agenda 2030, as if they are equivalent to the rules of an international sports competition. They aren’t. Acceptance of Agenda 2030 and the proposed UN Pandemic Treaty put forth by the World Health Organization in 2024 will establish the globalist Unistate and enslave the world population in its reordered feudal infrastructure. The world’s population will be reduced once again to being serfs, this time in the Unistate administered by its governing body, the lethally corrupt United Nations.

Harari, the Pied Piper of 21st-century disinformation, is a gifted humanitarian huckster selling transhumanism and Humanity 2.0 as freedom to adults and children. His books are international blockbusters that have sold over 40 million copies in 65 languages. Sapiens is available for young adults as a two-part graphic novel: Sapiens: The Birth of Humankind, Vol. 1 and Sapiens: The Pillars of Civilization, Vol. 2, published in 2020 and 2021, respectively. The reader will remember that graphic novels are comic books with an upper-grade interest level and lower-grade reading level. Published in 2022, Harari’s book Unstoppable Us: How Humans Took Over the World, Vol. 1, is the first in a four-volume series of children’s books marketed for ages 10–14, grade level 5–9.

Educational reformer Deborah DeGroff offers a comprehensive review of Harari’s first children’s book in her incisive November 7, 2022, article, “Unstoppable Us: How Humans Took Over the World (The Gospel of Harari for Children).”[iii] She examines Harari’s gospel and its manipulative plea to children to cooperate and become activists, because they alone hold the fate of the world in their hands.

The article begins with a description of the book jacket:

The front book jacket begins with:

THE STRANGEST TALE YOU’LL EVER HEAR…AND IT’S A TRUE STORY!

Is it?

Who is Yuval Noah Harari and why has he become so influential? What is his message? Does his heavily-marketed new book for children echo the same sentiments he so adamantly feeds his adult audiences?

DeGroff continues with a summary and analysis of the Gospel of Yuval Harari:

In a nutshell, in Harari’s gospel there is no God, no soul, and no free-will. Once these pillars are accepted as truth by his followers—many of whom are in positions of power—the next step will be deciding the fate of billions of people who are no longer necessary in a future world that consists of Artificial Intelligence, Biotechnology, and Transhumanism….

Yuval Noah Harari holds great influence with many people in positions of power. Up until recently, this audience has consisted of adults. Now, Harari is introducing his message to children…with the pre-teen series Unstoppable Us.

Harari includes a Timeline of History at the beginning of Unstoppable Us.

He begins with 6 million years ago with a picture of an upright creature that is a cross between a human and an ape. The caption reads that this was the “last common ancestor of humans and chimpanzees.” He follows with a jump to the 2.5 million years ago mark in which he states that “Humans evolve in Africa.” The Gospel of Harari (hereafter GoH) moves forward another half-million years with the “evolution of different kinds of humans.” By 400,000 years ago, “Neanderthals evolve in Europe and the Middle East” and 300,000 years ago, “Sapiens evolve in Africa.” 70,000 years ago, “the Sapiens leave Africa in large numbers.” 35,000 years ago the Neanderthals are extinct and “Sapiens are the last surviving kind of human.” …

Chapter 1 teaches the children that millions of years ago, we were just ordinary animals who ate worms and climbed trees to pick fruit. Until humans learned to make tools, the other animals weren’t afraid of them….

Next, the humans invented fire….

Now, the humans could cook their food. As a result, “humans started to change: they had smaller teeth, smaller stomachs…and much more free time.” (p. 9)

Harari expands on this by stating that some scientists “suggest it was cooking that made it possible for the human brain to start growing.” … (p. 10)

In the next chapter, the children learn that “our planet was actually home to many different kinds of humans.” (p. 13)

Harari introduces the Floresians and follows with the “bigger-brained” Neanderthals, and the Denisovans. However, according to him, the Sapiens eventually killed off all of these “ancestors.” …

“Then our ancestors went to Siberia and took all the food from the Denisovans. And then they went to Flores, and…soon there wasn’t a single small human or small elephant to be found. And when all the other humans were gone, our ancestors still weren’t satisfied. Although they were now incredibly powerful, they wanted even more power and more food, so they sometimes fought one another.” (p. 27)

The next chapter begins with, “You see, we Sapiens are not very nice animals.” Often, he concludes, this is due to different skin colors, languages, or religions. (p. 29)

“But a few years ago, scientists discovered that at least some of our Sapiens ancestors didn’t kill or starve all the other humans they met.” (p. 29) Harari explains that because of our knowledge of DNA, scientists have determined that some Neanderthals had children with Sapiens.” I guess Harari intends for these middle-grade students to conclude that some people today are not 100% evil Sapiens since they have some Neanderthal DNA….

Part 2 of the book is Harari’s explanation as to the why and how Sapiens ended up ruling the world. He says that cooperation is what makes us so powerful. (p. 40)

Harari then poses the question:

“How did our ancestors learn to cooperate in large numbers in the first place, and how come we can constantly change our behavior?” (p. 45)

“[It’s] our ability to dream up stuff that isn’t really there and to tell all kinds of imaginary stories.” (p. 46)

“If thousands of people believe in the same story, then they’ll all follow the same rules, which means they can cooperate effectively.” (p. 48)

“Let’s say a Sapiens tells everyone this story: ‘There’s a Great Lion Spirit that lives above the clouds. If you obey the Great Lion Spirit, then when you die, you’ll go the land of the spirits, and you’ll have all the bananas you can eat. But if you disobey the Great Lion Spirit, a big lion will come and eat you!’

“Of course, this story isn’t true at all. But if a thousand people believe it, they’ll all start doing whatever the story tells them to do.” (p. 49)

Harari next informs the kids about “one of the most interesting games grown-ups play…called ‘corporation.'” (p. 54) He uses McDonald’s Corporation as an illustration and informs the children that although you can go to the restaurants or talk to the employees, what they see is not McDonald’s as “it exists only in our imagination.” (p. 58)

“… If you want to open a restaurant but you don’t want to risk losing your socks or going to jail, you create a corporation. And then the corporation does everything and takes all the risks.”

“The corporation borrows money from the bank, and if it can’t repay the money, nobody can blame you for it, and nobody can take your house or your socks. After all, the bank gave the money to the corporation, not to you. And if somebody eats a burger and gets a really nasty stomachache, nobody can hold you responsible. You didn’t make that burger—the corporation did.” (p. 60)

“Well, money is also just another imaginary story that grown-ups believe. [Bankers and politicians] tell stories like ‘This small piece of paper is worth ten bananas,” and the grown-ups believe them.’ (p. 63)

“… humans can quickly change the way we behave by simply changing the stories we believe.” (p. 65)

The GoH also weighs in on families:

“Nowadays, some people have one partner for their entire life, some have many partners, and some remain single. In a few countries, one man can be married to several women at the same time. In other countries, two women can get married to each other, and so can two men.” (p. 87) [Harari is married to a man.]

“Bonobo (chimpanzee) girls don’t dream about marrying a handsome prince—they’d usually prefer a cool girlfriend!” (p. 89)

Harari then speculates about the types of families there may have been in Stone Age times:

“… In the fourth hut, one woman, her three children, and her current girlfriend.” (p. 90)

“Well, maybe it was like that…and maybe not. It’s easy to imagine different possibilities, but scientists need to distinguish imagination from fact…you need evidence.” (p. 92)

“… one tribe might have believed that after you died, you came back as a new baby, or perhaps even as an animal. Maybe a second tribe believed that when you died, you became a ghost. A third tribe may have thought that these two theories were a load of nonsense—when you died, you were gone, and that was that.” (p. 103)

“… There is one thing, though, we are certain our ancestors did, and it’s something we know a lot about: they caused most of the world’s big animals to disappear.” (p. 141)

“… the ancient ancestors of whales were land animals that were no bigger than a large dog. Around 50 million years ago, some of these doglike animals started spending part of their time in rivers and lakes, hunting fish and other small creatures…they spent more and more of their time in rivers, rarely venturing onto land. Their feet, which they no longer needed for walking, evolved into flippers. Their tails also changed to better help them with swimming. Eventually, these animals swam out to sea: completely abandoning land, they spent their whole lives deep in the ocean. And their bodies adapted, growing enormous, until they became whales.”

“But this process took millions and millions of years.” (p. 146)

“Soon after Sapiens reached Australia, all these huge animals became extinct—and many small animals did too.”

“Why did they suddenly disappear exactly when the first humans arrived? Let’s be honest and accept the truth: the most plausible explanation is that the Sapiens caused the extinction of all these animals.” (p. 152)

“… They didn’t have guns and bombs…. But they did have three big advantages: cooperation, the element of surprise, and the ability to control fire.” (p. 152)

“Their first advantage was that they could tell stories that brought many people together…. If people in one band developed a new trick to hunt diprotodons, they could quickly teach their trick to all the other bands.” (p. 153)

“… The truth is that humans were already the deadliest animals on earth.” (p. 154)

“The thing about bad habits is that it’s so hard to get rid of them. They tend to stay with you wherever you go…. Wiping out so many of Australia’s animals was the first big thing they did. The second big thing was to wipe out animals in America.” (p. 156)

“Why were our ancestors so cruel? Why did they completely wipe out the mammoths?”

“The thing is, they probably didn’t mean to do it. They were just hungry, and their children were hungry, and they hunted a few mammoths every year because they needed something to eat. They didn’t know the effect (p. 166) this would have over many, many years. We often do very impactful things without realizing what we’re doing.” (p. 167)

“… But over time, the tiny changes accumulate and become very big changes.” (p. 167)

“The problem with Sapiens wasn’t that they were evil; the problem was that they were too good at what they did. When they started hunting mammoths, they became so good at it that no mammoths survived. So they went on to hunt elk. But they were very good at that too, and very soon the elk also started to disappear.” (171)

“So, step 1: lots of animals, no Sapiens. Step 2: Sapiens appear. Step 3: lots of Sapiens, no animals.” (p. 172)

Harari then lets the kids know that although our ancestors didn’t realize the impact of what they were doing, we do. We have no excuse and are responsible for the future of all animals. He challenges these ten- to fourteen-year-old children to become activists and tells them that it doesn’t matter how young they are. They can take care of this.

“Remember, even as a kid, you’re already more powerful than any lion or whale!” (p. 174)

“… One whale weighs as much as 5,000 kids. And yet whales can’t protect themselves against humans because humans have learned to tell stories and cooperate in very sophisticated ways, which whales can’t understand.” (p. 175)

“So, the corporations hunted more and more whales, and made more and more money. Fifty years ago, blue whales almost disappeared…. Luckily, some humans noticed what was happening and (p. 176) decided to save the whales. Being humans themselves, they understood what money is and how corporations work, so they knew what to do. They wrote letters to newspapers, they signed petitions to politicians, and they organized demonstrations. They told people not to buy products from corporations that hunted whales, and they asked governments to forbid whaling. Many of the people who did all this were kids.” (p. 177)

“… So that’s how we humans became the rulers of planet Earth. And how we came to hold the fate of all other animals in our hands. Even before humans built the first city, invented the wheel, and learned how to write, we had already spread all over the world and killed about half of all large land animals.” (p. 179)

“… And you know that if you invent a good story that enough people believe, you can conquer the world.” (p. 180)

DeGroff concludes her analysis with a number of very good questions:

Has Yuval Noah Harari invented a good enough story?

This book is being heavily marketed. Harari is giving many interviews about Unstoppable Us. Will his gospel message change the worldview of our children? Throughout his book, he talks about made-up good stories that influence people enough to change the world, and yet he declares that his story is a true one. In other words, he wants his readers or listeners to believe his story and act accordingly.

This book is just the first of four volumes. The next volume will be about the Agriculture Revolution. Line upon line; precept upon precept. Each book will build upon the foundation laid in the previous volume. The Gospel of Harari has already convinced at least some of his audience that God is just a made-up story to make people obedient or cooperative. Will no soul and no free will be introduced next?

Will the powers-that-be decide to keep the useless eaters around by giving them a universal income and keeping them entertained in the Metaverse, or will there be mass genocide? Who is going to argue for human rights if people have no souls or free will? What would it matter?

Often, I hear parents tell me that their children know better. I hope they are right. Maybe they do attend church every time the doors are open, but who is teaching them and what are they learning? Do you know? Are they being taught or entertained? If they are in a government school, sadly, they have already absorbed much of Harari’s message.

Do you know what’s between the covers of the books your children are reading?

Yuval Harari is what is called an influencer in marketing today—a person with the ability to influence potential buyers of a product or service by promoting or recommending the item on social media. His goal is to persuade your children to buy the Gospel of Harari––his story. This means rejecting the Judeo-Christian teachings of their family, friends, church, and synagogue. It also means rejecting traditional concepts of nationalism and embracing Harari’s globalist delusion that the existential threats of nuclear war, ecological collapse, and technological disruption will be eliminated through cooperation in globalism’s Unistate.

Like Alfred Kinsey (Chapter 17) and Margaret Mead (Chapter 21), Yuval Harari’s self-serving narrative is a sinister attempt to “change the hearts and minds” of the world’s children. Consider the consequences of the UN world curricula teaching Harari’s “evolutionary” biology that ends in the transformation of human beings into transhumanist beings totally controlled by the globalist elite.

Harari’s sales pitch is anti-establishment, anti-Judeo-Christian, anti-God, anti-family, anti-nationalism, and pro-globalism. His overarching theme for children is clear. Everything you learned at home is wrong. Everything you learned at church or synagogue is wrong. Sapiens are mean, greedy killers that only you—the children—have the power to change. Yuval Harari is selling your children one-world government unencumbered by traditional religious teachings that he dismissively refers to as the “Great Lion Spirit” in the sky.

In Unstoppable Us, Harari brings the dualism and dialectical language discussed in Chapter 28 to your children. Yuval Harari is trying to seduce your children into the madness of global citizenship by offering them his story, the empowerment of using their superpowers to become social activists, and the opportunity to right the wrongs of their parents and grandparents. Beware the Gospel of Harari; it is a denial of objective reality that is already proselytizing your children in both public and private schools throughout America.

Globalism is a replacement ideology that seeks to reorder the world into one singular, planetary Unistate, ruled by the globalist elite. The globalist war on nation-states cannot succeed without collapsing the United States of America. The long-term strategic attack plan moves America incrementally from constitutional republic to socialism to globalism to feudalism. The tactical attack plan uses asymmetric psychological and informational warfare to destabilize Americans and drive society out of objective reality into the madness of subjective reality. America’s children are the primary target of the globalist predators. Klaus Schwab and fellow members of the World Economic Forum (WEF) embrace a vision for the future that is difficult to fully grasp, but it is essential that people attempt to do just that. Yuval Harari, Israeli historian, professor, and darling of the WEF, provides a glimpse of that future and of Humanity 2.0 in his books and lectures. Schwab and Harari embrace globalism’s supremacist replacement ideology as an evolutionary inevitability, in the same way Marx and Engels believed it was a historical inevitability that a socialist revolution would overturn and replace capitalism. The term historical inevitability was introduced by philosopher Isaiah Berlin in his lecture “Historical Inevitability,”[i]delivered on May 12, 1953, at the London School of Economics and Political Science. Berlin argued against historical inevitability because the view that “the world has a direction” requires deterministic laws. Berlin considered determinism implausible because it requires radical changes in people’s “moral and psychological categories.” Berlin’s view does not dissuade the humanitarian hucksters at the WEF from hawking globalism’s Unistate and Humanity 2.0, the artificial expediting of the evolutionary process, as historical and evolutionary inevitabilities. In their arrogance, globalist supremacists insist that their ideology is superior to any other ideology or social infrastructure, and will inevitably dominate the world. It is a very convenient philosophy of life for megalomaniacs and sociopaths. Let’s examine Yuval Harari’s views in his own words, delivered at the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos, January 24, 2020:[ii] Three problems pose existential challenges to our species. These three existential challenges are nuclear war, ecological collapse and technological disruption. Now nuclear war and ecological collapse are already familiar threats, so let me spend some time explaining the less familiar threat posed by technological disruption. In Davos we hear so much about the enormous promises of technology—and these promises are certainly real. But technology might also disrupt human society and the very meaning of human life in numerous ways, ranging from the creation of a global useless class to the rise of data colonialism and of digital dictatorships…. Alongside inequality, the other major danger we face is the rise of digital dictatorships that will monitor everyone all the time. This danger can be stated in the form of a simple equation, which I think might be the defining equation of life in the twenty-first century: B x C x D = AHH! Which means? Biological knowledge multiplied by computing power multiplied by data equals the ability to hack humans, AHH…. If you know enough biology and have enough computing power and data, you can hack my body and my brain and my life, and you can understand me better than I understand myself. You can know my personality type, my political views, my sexual preferences, my mental weaknesses, my deepest fears and hopes. You know more about me than I know about myself. And you can do that not just to me, but to everyone. A system that understands us better than we understand ourselves can predict our feelings and decisions, can manipulate our feelings and decisions, and can ultimately make decisions for us. Now in the past, many governments and tyrants wanted to do it, but nobody understood biology well enough and nobody had enough computing power and data to hack millions of people. Neither the Gestapo nor the KGB could do it. But soon at least some corporations and governments will be able to systematically hack all the people. We humans should get used to the idea that we are no longer mysterious souls—we are now hackable animals…. In the coming decades, AI and biotechnology will give us godlike abilities to reengineer life, and even to create completely new life-forms. After four billion years of organic life shaped by natural selection, we are about to enter a new era of inorganic life shaped by intelligent design. Our intelligent design is going to be the new driving force of the evolution of life and in using our new divine powers of creation we might make mistakes on a cosmic scale. In particular, governments, corporations and armies are likely to use technology to enhance human skills that they need—like intelligence and discipline—while neglecting other human skills—like compassion, artistic sensitivity and spirituality. The result might be a race of humans who are very intelligent and very disciplined but lack compassion, lack artistic sensitivity and lack spiritual depth. Of course, this is not a prophecy. These are just possibilities. Technology is never deterministic. AI and biotech will certainly transform the world, but we can use them to create very different kinds of societies. And if you’re afraid of some of the possibilities I’ve mentioned, you can still do something about it. But to do something effective, we need global cooperation. All the three existential challenges we face are global problems that demand global solutions. Whenever a leader says something like “My Country First!” we should remind that leader that no nation can prevent nuclear war or stop ecological collapse by itself, and no nation can regulate AI and bioengineering by itself…. Unfortunately, just when global cooperation is more needed than ever before, some of the most powerful leaders and countries in the world are now deliberately undermining global cooperation…. But this is a dangerous mistake. There is no contradiction between nationalism and globalism. Because nationalism isn’t about hating foreigners. Nationalism is about loving your compatriots. And in the twenty-first century, in order to protect the safety and the future of your compatriots, you must cooperate with foreigners. So, in the twenty-first century, good nationalists must be also globalists. Now globalism doesn’t mean establishing a global government, abandoning all national traditions, or opening the border to unlimited immigration. Rather, globalism means a commitment to some global rules. Rules that don’t deny the uniqueness of each nation, but only regulate the relations between nations. Yuval Harari is an ideological soldier engaged in controlled opposition for the globalist revolution. Controlled opposition describes a person who appears to be on one side, but is actually working for the other side. Harari voices people’s concerns, and then presents the consummate dialectical argument for globalism’s Unistate. Harari begins with the false premise that nuclear war, ecological collapse, and technological disruption are the three existential threats to our species, ignoring the overriding threat of globalism. He ends by blurring the essential distinctions between nationalism and globalism, redefining globalism as nothing more than national cooperation, and advancing globalism’s Unistate as the singular planetary solution for neutralizing the three existential threats. Harari’s argument is painfully sophomoric. It is equivalent to blaming nuclear war on Fermi, the physicist who created the first nuclear reactor in 1945, instead of blaming the individuals in charge of nuclear weapons today. Harari’s focus deflects attention away from the globalists proposing solutions to the threats of nuclear war, ecological collapse, and technological disruption. Yuval Harari’s entire narrative is based on the verb cooperate and the noun cooperation. His two most famous books, Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind (2011) and Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow (2016), are based on his premise that Homo sapiens came to dominate the world because of its unique ability to cooperate in large numbers. He argues that sapiens‘ unique ability to cooperate is a consequence of its unique imagination, which gives sapiens the ability to believe in abstractions, things that do not exist in the physical world. Harari argues that cooperation is the source of both peace and war. Cooperation restricted to nations and/or small groups gives rise to animus and battles over abstractions, including gods, nations, money, and human rights. If/when human cooperation is planetary in scale, the animus and battles over abstractions will cease, and world peace will finally be achieved. Yuval Harari perceives the United Nations as equivalent to the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), the governing body of the World Cup. His metaphor presents the geopolitical infrastructure of the world as an international sports competition between sovereign nations choosing to cooperate and abide by international rules of soccer determined by its governing body, FIFA. Harari compares competition among nations for primacy in the world of science, to international competition among nations in the world of sports, where individual nations compete but cooperate by following the same rules. He presents the familiar dreamscape of world cooperation and peace reflected in John Lennon’s 1971 song “Imagine.” Here is the problem. While people sing and dream of world peace, the globalists proposing solutions to the existential threats to humanity are quietly pursuing their dreams of war and world domination. In objective reality, the current geopolitical arrangement of the world is not an international sports competition with a global governing body. Instead, the world order is based on national sovereignty, the principle that each state has exclusive sovereignty over its own territory. Such sovereignty denies the authority of any international governing body. Yuval Harari, Klaus Schwab, and over 1,000 current corporate members of the WEF are conspiring to blur the boundaries between nationalism and globalism, and dupe the fearful world public into accepting the rules of United Nations Agenda 2030, as if they are equivalent to the rules of an international sports competition. They aren’t. Acceptance of Agenda 2030 and the proposed UN Pandemic Treaty put forth by the World Health Organization in 2024 will establish the globalist Unistate and enslave the world population in its reordered feudal infrastructure. The world’s population will be reduced once again to being serfs, this time in the Unistate administered by its governing body, the lethally corrupt United Nations. Harari, the Pied Piper of 21st-century disinformation, is a gifted humanitarian huckster selling transhumanism and Humanity 2.0 as freedom to adults and children. His books are international blockbusters that have sold over 40 million copies in 65 languages. Sapiens is available for young adults as a two-part graphic novel: Sapiens: The Birth of Humankind, Vol. 1 and Sapiens: The Pillars of Civilization, Vol. 2, published in 2020 and 2021, respectively. The reader will remember that graphic novels are comic books with an upper-grade interest level and lower-grade reading level. Published in 2022, Harari’s book Unstoppable Us: How Humans Took Over the World, Vol. 1, is the first in a four-volume series of children’s books marketed for ages 10–14, grade level 5–9. Educational reformer Deborah DeGroff offers a comprehensive review of Harari’s first children’s book in her incisive November 7, 2022, article, “Unstoppable Us: How Humans Took Over the World (The Gospel of Harari for Children).”[iii] She examines Harari’s gospel and its manipulative plea to children to cooperate and become activists, because they alone hold the fate of the world in their hands. The article begins with a description of the book jacket: The front book jacket begins with: THE STRANGEST TALE YOU’LL EVER HEAR…AND IT’S A TRUE STORY! Is it? Who is Yuval Noah Harari and why has he become so influential? What is his message? Does his heavily-marketed new book for children echo the same sentiments he so adamantly feeds his adult audiences? DeGroff continues with a summary and analysis of the Gospel of Yuval Harari: In a nutshell, in Harari’s gospel there is no God, no soul, and no free-will. Once these pillars are accepted as truth by his followers—many of whom are in positions of power—the next step will be deciding the fate of billions of people who are no longer necessary in a future world that consists of Artificial Intelligence, Biotechnology, and Transhumanism…. Yuval Noah Harari holds great influence with many people in positions of power. Up until recently, this audience has consisted of adults. Now, Harari is introducing his message to children…with the pre-teen series Unstoppable Us. Harari includes a Timeline of History at the beginning of Unstoppable Us. He begins with 6 million years ago with a picture of an upright creature that is a cross between a human and an ape. The caption reads that this was the “last common ancestor of humans and chimpanzees.” He follows with a jump to the 2.5 million years ago mark in which he states that “Humans evolve in Africa.” The Gospel of Harari (hereafter GoH) moves forward another half-million years with the “evolution of different kinds of humans.” By 400,000 years ago, “Neanderthals evolve in Europe and the Middle East” and 300,000 years ago, “Sapiens evolve in Africa.” 70,000 years ago, “the Sapiens leave Africa in large numbers.” 35,000 years ago the Neanderthals are extinct and “Sapiens are the last surviving kind of human.” … Chapter 1 teaches the children that millions of years ago, we were just ordinary animals who ate worms and climbed trees to pick fruit. Until humans learned to make tools, the other animals weren’t afraid of them…. Next, the humans invented fire…. Now, the humans could cook their food. As a result, “humans started to change: they had smaller teeth, smaller stomachs…and much more free time.” (p. 9) Harari expands on this by stating that some scientists “suggest it was cooking that made it possible for the human brain to start growing.” … (p. 10) In the next chapter, the children learn that “our planet was actually home to many different kinds of humans.” (p. 13) Harari introduces the Floresians and follows with the “bigger-brained” Neanderthals, and the Denisovans. However, according to him, the Sapiens eventually killed off all of these “ancestors.” … “Then our ancestors went to Siberia and took all the food from the Denisovans. And then they went to Flores, and…soon there wasn’t a single small human or small elephant to be found. And when all the other humans were gone, our ancestors still weren’t satisfied. Although they were now incredibly powerful, they wanted even more power and more food, so they sometimes fought one another.” (p. 27) The next chapter begins with, “You see, we Sapiens are not very nice animals.” Often, he concludes, this is due to different skin colors, languages, or religions. (p. 29) “But a few years ago, scientists discovered that at least some of our Sapiens ancestors didn’t kill or starve all the other humans they met.” (p. 29) Harari explains that because of our knowledge of DNA, scientists have determined that some Neanderthals had children with Sapiens.” I guess Harari intends for these middle-grade students to conclude that some people today are not 100% evil Sapiens since they have some Neanderthal DNA…. Part 2 of the book is Harari’s explanation as to the why and how Sapiens ended up ruling the world. He says that cooperation is what makes us so powerful. (p. 40) Harari then poses the question: “How did our ancestors learn to cooperate in large numbers in the first place, and how come we can constantly change our behavior?” (p. 45) “[It’s] our ability to dream up stuff that isn’t really there and to tell all kinds of imaginary stories.” (p. 46) “If thousands of people believe in the same story, then they’ll all follow the same rules, which means they can cooperate effectively.” (p. 48) “Let’s say a Sapiens tells everyone this story: ‘There’s a Great Lion Spirit that lives above the clouds. If you obey the Great Lion Spirit, then when you die, you’ll go the land of the spirits, and you’ll have all the bananas you can eat. But if you disobey the Great Lion Spirit, a big lion will come and eat you!’ “Of course, this story isn’t true at all. But if a thousand people believe it, they’ll all start doing whatever the story tells them to do.” (p. 49) Harari next informs the kids about “one of the most interesting games grown-ups play…called ‘corporation.'” (p. 54) He uses McDonald’s Corporation as an illustration and informs the children that although you can go to the restaurants or talk to the employees, what they see is not McDonald’s as “it exists only in our imagination.” (p. 58) “… If you want to open a restaurant but you don’t want to risk losing your socks or going to jail, you create a corporation. And then the corporation does everything and takes all the risks.” “The corporation borrows money from the bank, and if it can’t repay the money, nobody can blame you for it, and nobody can take your house or your socks. After all, the bank gave the money to the corporation, not to you. And if somebody eats a burger and gets a really nasty stomachache, nobody can hold you responsible. You didn’t make that burger—the corporation did.” (p. 60) “Well, money is also just another imaginary story that grown-ups believe. [Bankers and politicians] tell stories like ‘This small piece of paper is worth ten bananas,” and the grown-ups believe them.’ (p. 63) “… humans can quickly change the way we behave by simply changing the stories we believe.” (p. 65) The GoH also weighs in on families: “Nowadays, some people have one partner for their entire life, some have many partners, and some remain single. In a few countries, one man can be married to several women at the same time. In other countries, two women can get married to each other, and so can two men.” (p. 87) [Harari is married to a man.] “Bonobo (chimpanzee) girls don’t dream about marrying a handsome prince—they’d usually prefer a cool girlfriend!” (p. 89) Harari then speculates about the types of families there may have been in Stone Age times: “… In the fourth hut, one woman, her three children, and her current girlfriend.” (p. 90) “Well, maybe it was like that…and maybe not. It’s easy to imagine different possibilities, but scientists need to distinguish imagination from fact…you need evidence.” (p. 92) “… one tribe might have believed that after you died, you came back as a new baby, or perhaps even as an animal. Maybe a second tribe believed that when you died, you became a ghost. A third tribe may have thought that these two theories were a load of nonsense—when you died, you were gone, and that was that.” (p. 103) “… There is one thing, though, we are certain our ancestors did, and it’s something we know a lot about: they caused most of the world’s big animals to disappear.” (p. 141) “… the ancient ancestors of whales were land animals that were no bigger than a large dog. Around 50 million years ago, some of these doglike animals started spending part of their time in rivers and lakes, hunting fish and other small creatures…they spent more and more of their time in rivers, rarely venturing onto land. Their feet, which they no longer needed for walking, evolved into flippers. Their tails also changed to better help them with swimming. Eventually, these animals swam out to sea: completely abandoning land, they spent their whole lives deep in the ocean. And their bodies adapted, growing enormous, until they became whales.” “But this process took millions and millions of years.” (p. 146) “Soon after Sapiens reached Australia, all these huge animals became extinct—and many small animals did too.” “Why did they suddenly disappear exactly when the first humans arrived? Let’s be honest and accept the truth: the most plausible explanation is that the Sapiens caused the extinction of all these animals.” (p. 152) “… They didn’t have guns and bombs…. But they did have three big advantages: cooperation, the element of surprise, and the ability to control fire.” (p. 152) “Their first advantage was that they could tell stories that brought many people together…. If people in one band developed a new trick to hunt diprotodons, they could quickly teach their trick to all the other bands.” (p. 153) “… The truth is that humans were already the deadliest animals on earth.” (p. 154) “The thing about bad habits is that it’s so hard to get rid of them. They tend to stay with you wherever you go…. Wiping out so many of Australia’s animals was the first big thing they did. The second big thing was to wipe out animals in America.” (p. 156) “Why were our ancestors so cruel? Why did they completely wipe out the mammoths?” “The thing is, they probably didn’t mean to do it. They were just hungry, and their children were hungry, and they hunted a few mammoths every year because they needed something to eat. They didn’t know the effect (p. 166) this would have over many, many years. We often do very impactful things without realizing what we’re doing.” (p. 167) “… But over time, the tiny changes accumulate and become very big changes.” (p. 167) “The problem with Sapiens wasn’t that they were evil; the problem was that they were too good at what they did. When they started hunting mammoths, they became so good at it that no mammoths survived. So they went on to hunt elk. But they were very good at that too, and very soon the elk also started to disappear.” (171) “So, step 1: lots of animals, no Sapiens. Step 2: Sapiens appear. Step 3: lots of Sapiens, no animals.” (p. 172) Harari then lets the kids know that although our ancestors didn’t realize the impact of what they were doing, we do. We have no excuse and are responsible for the future of all animals. He challenges these ten- to fourteen-year-old children to become activists and tells them that it doesn’t matter how young they are. They can take care of this. “Remember, even as a kid, you’re already more powerful than any lion or whale!” (p. 174) “… One whale weighs as much as 5,000 kids. And yet whales can’t protect themselves against humans because humans have learned to tell stories and cooperate in very sophisticated ways, which whales can’t understand.” (p. 175) “So, the corporations hunted more and more whales, and made more and more money. Fifty years ago, blue whales almost disappeared…. Luckily, some humans noticed what was happening and (p. 176) decided to save the whales. Being humans themselves, they understood what money is and how corporations work, so they knew what to do. They wrote letters to newspapers, they signed petitions to politicians, and they organized demonstrations. They told people not to buy products from corporations that hunted whales, and they asked governments to forbid whaling. Many of the people who did all this were kids.” (p. 177) “… So that’s how we humans became the rulers of planet Earth. And how we came to hold the fate of all other animals in our hands. Even before humans built the first city, invented the wheel, and learned how to write, we had already spread all over the world and killed about half of all large land animals.” (p. 179) “… And you know that if you invent a good story that enough people believe, you can conquer the world.” (p. 180) DeGroff concludes her analysis with a number of very good questions: Has Yuval Noah Harari invented a good enough story? This book is being heavily marketed. Harari is giving many interviews about Unstoppable Us. Will his gospel message change the worldview of our children? Throughout his book, he talks about made-up good stories that influence people enough to change the world, and yet he declares that his story is a true one. In other words, he wants his readers or listeners to believe his story and act accordingly. This book is just the first of four volumes. The next volume will be about the Agriculture Revolution. Line upon line; precept upon precept. Each book will build upon the foundation laid in the previous volume. The Gospel of Harari has already convinced at least some of his audience that God is just a made-up story to make people obedient or cooperative. Will no soul and no free will be introduced next? Will the powers-that-be decide to keep the useless eaters around by giving them a universal income and keeping them entertained in the Metaverse, or will there be mass genocide? Who is going to argue for human rights if people have no souls or free will? What would it matter? Often, I hear parents tell me that their children know better. I hope they are right. Maybe they do attend church every time the doors are open, but who is teaching them and what are they learning? Do you know? Are they being taught or entertained? If they are in a government school, sadly, they have already absorbed much of Harari’s message. Do you know what’s between the covers of the books your children are reading? Yuval Harari is what is called an influencer in marketing today—a person with the ability to influence potential buyers of a product or service by promoting or recommending the item on social media. His goal is to persuade your children to buy the Gospel of Harari––his story. This means rejecting the Judeo-Christian teachings of their family, friends, church, and synagogue. It also means rejecting traditional concepts of nationalism and embracing Harari’s globalist delusion that the existential threats of nuclear war, ecological collapse, and technological disruption will be eliminated through cooperation in globalism’s Unistate. Like Alfred Kinsey (Chapter 17) and Margaret Mead (Chapter 21), Yuval Harari’s self-serving narrative is a sinister attempt to “change the hearts and minds” of the world’s children. Consider the consequences of the UN world curricula teaching Harari’s “evolutionary” biology that ends in the transformation of human beings into transhumanist beings totally controlled by the globalist elite. Harari’s sales pitch is anti-establishment, anti-Judeo-Christian, anti-God, anti-family, anti-nationalism, and pro-globalism. His overarching theme for children is clear. Everything you learned at home is wrong. Everything you learned at church or synagogue is wrong. Sapiens are mean, greedy killers that only you—the children—have the power to change. Yuval Harari is selling your children one-world government unencumbered by traditional religious teachings that he dismissively refers to as the “Great Lion Spirit” in the sky. In Unstoppable Us, Harari brings the dualism and dialectical language discussed in Chapter 28 to your children. Yuval Harari is trying to seduce your children into the madness of global citizenship by offering them his story, the empowerment of using their superpowers to become social activists, and the opportunity to right the wrongs of their parents and grandparents. Beware the Gospel of Harari; it is a denial of objective reality that is already proselytizing your children in both public and private schools throughout America. [i] Historical Inevitability, Isaiah Berlin, Oxford University Press, 1955; https://archive.org/details/historicalinevit0000unse_n1/page/n3/mode/2up [ii] World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos, January 24, 2020; https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/01/yuval-hararis-warning-davos-speech-future-predications/ [iii] Unstoppable Us: How Humans Took Over the World (The Gospel of Harari for Children); https://www.whatsinsidechildrensbooks.com/articles/unstoppable-us-how-humans-took-over-the-world-the-gospel-of-harari-for-children/ *Space Is No Longer the Final Frontier––Reality Is is available in paperback, hardback, and ebook formats on barnesandnoble.com, amazon.com, and directly from Ingram in paperback.

[i] Historical Inevitability, Isaiah Berlin, Oxford University Press, 1955; https://archive.org/details/historicalinevit0000unse_n1/page/n3/mode/2up

[ii] World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos, January 24, 2020; https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/01/yuval-hararis-warning-davos-speech-future-predications/

[iii] Unstoppable Us: How Humans Took Over the World (The Gospel of Harari for Children); https://www.whatsinsidechildrensbooks.com/articles/unstoppable-us-how-humans-took-over-the-world-the-gospel-of-harari-for-children/

*Space Is No Longer the Final Frontier––Reality Is is available in paperback, hardback, and ebook formats on barnesandnoble.com, amazon.com, and directly from Ingram in paperback.