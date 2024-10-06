With Unmitigated Gall, Harris Wrote on X This Evening

She offered $750 to some families and $157 million to Lebanon. Suddenly, with people still missing, she claims she’s organizing a whole of government effort to send out meals and rebuild the major artery in North Carolina—after a week of doing nothing and being shamed continuously.

She has no understanding or empathy for the tragedy unfolding after Hurricane Helene.

She’s only doing this after she filmed an episode for the porny “Call Her Daddy.”

Where does she get the right, and why isn’t the House exercising its control of the power of the purse to tell her how the money will be apportioned? No one elected Harris, and now she’s deciding where our tax dollars go.

The money she sends to Lebanon will go to Hezbollah. Again, we are funding the enemy so she can get votes in Dearborn.

The people of Lebanon are facing an increasingly dire humanitarian situation. I am concerned about the security and well-being of civilians suffering in Lebanon and will continue working to help meet the needs of all civilians there. To that end, the United States will provide… — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) October 5, 2024