Charlie Kirk and Turning Point USA Barred from Fox

Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA is no longer on the Fox News network. He hasn’t been on since Tucker was fired. He doesn’t know why, but Fox personalities like Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld can no longer appear at Turning Point events.

It could be Charlie Kirk’s criticism of Fox for firing Tucker and his and his staff’s belief the 2020 election was stolen.

A Daily Beast report from July suggested the rift had something to do with Fox’s $787 million settlement with Dominion over those election lies, as the network feared having its hosts participate in events where such ‘alleged’ conspiracy theories were being pushed.

“Fox’s relationship with Turning Point is basically over,” a network source told the Beast. “They don’t want their talent associated with them anymore.”

Kirk told Breitbart’s Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow:

“I love Fox. They’ve been very good to me. I hope we can heal our relationship because for whatever reason, it’s gone off the reservation. Since Tucker [Carlson]’s departure, I haven’t been on — and so, we had to do an event without Fox, and that was a great thing, man, because sometimes desperation is the mother of innovation, right? We kind of grew accustomed to — Jesse Watters, love him, Greg Gutfeld, love him — but that wasn’t a thing; we couldn’t do it; they’re not allowed to be here.”

Fox is very opposed to Donald Trump and any mention of the 2020 election.

