Jill Tells Unvaxxed Guests, Don’t Eat, Drink, or Talk

The pettiest First Lady in US history is demanding that congressional spouses have a COV test and don’t eat, drink, or talk during a White House reception. It sounds very Stalinesque.

Someone should explain to her that the vaccine doesn’t protect against COV or stop the spread.

Perhaps they are still pretending that the vaccines work as described.

“First Lady Jill Biden was kind enough to invite me & the other Congressional spouses to a reception at the White House,” said one congressional spouse who was invited. “I just have to take a COVID test, & as an unvaccinated person (with natural immunity) I won’t be allowed to eat, drink, or talk to anyone. Should be a blast!”

Ironically, much-vaxxed White House press secretary Jen Psaki has been benched from a second foreign trip in a row after testing positive for COVID-19.

She has had it twice!

Psaki was fully-vaxxed and boostered. Of course, she went to the next vaccine talking point that it was milder because she is vaxxed. We don’t know if that’s true, especially since Omicron is very mild.

“Thanks to the vaccine, I have only experienced mild symptoms,” Psaki continued. “In alignment with White House COVID-19 protocols, I will work from home and plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of a five-day isolation period and a negative test.”

