Chauvin Judge slams Maxine for ‘abhorrent’ comments, verdict could be overturned

The case of Derek Chauvin, who is on trial for causing the death of George Floyd, has gone to the jury. However, a motion for a mistrial based on congresswoman Waters’ comments this weekend was denied.

Judge Cahill, who is overseeing the trial of Derek Chauvin also instructed the jury on Monday, “Defendant is not criminally liable if a superseding cause caused the death.”

He also said that Maxine Waters may have given the defense basis to overturn the entire trial on appeal. Nelson said she threatened the jury.

“Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal, that leads to this whole thing being overturned.” He said her actions were “abhorrent” and “disrespectful to the rule of law and to the judicial branch and our function.”

