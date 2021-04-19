Chauvin Judge slams Maxine for ‘abhorrent’ comments, verdict could be overturned









The case of Derek Chauvin, who is on trial for causing the death of George Floyd, has gone to the jury. However, a motion for a mistrial based on congresswoman Waters’ comments this weekend was denied.

Judge Cahill, who is overseeing the trial of Derek Chauvin also instructed the jury on Monday, “Defendant is not criminally liable if a superseding cause caused the death.”

SUPERSEDING CAUSE: Judge Cahill instructing the jury on a potential superseding cause of death. "Defendant is not criminally liable if a superseding cause caused the death." pic.twitter.com/TLgBBVGAfR — Paul Blume (@PaulBlume_FOX9) April 19, 2021

He also said that Maxine Waters may have given the defense basis to overturn the entire trial on appeal. Nelson said she threatened the jury.

“Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal, that leads to this whole thing being overturned.” He said her actions were “abhorrent” and “disrespectful to the rule of law and to the judicial branch and our function.”

“A congresswoman’s opinion really doesn’t matter a whole lot” — Judge Cahill is not happy with Maxine Waters’s comments about the Chavin trial, but doesn’t grant a defense motion for a mistrial pic.twitter.com/BBkVwLcF0Q — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 19, 2021

#BREAKING: Chauvin Defense Attorney Nelson makes an official complaint in court about the conduct of Rep. Maxine Waters over the weekend. Cites that jury was not sequestered and it was highly likely that they saw the inciting comments in media, whatever channel they watch. — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) April 19, 2021

Nelson offers to supplement the record with specific shows and comments in the press. Judge says that is welcome and issues a stern rebuke of “politicians” talking about the case and overstepping their bounds into “another coequal branch of government.” Motion of mistrial denied. — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) April 19, 2021

…Judge Cahill just said “Rep. Waters may have just given you a case on appeal” and may have given the defense a basis to overturn the entire trial. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) April 19, 2021

Check the video tape. I stated this jury should’ve been sequestered from day one. Maxine Waters has poisoned the jury. A mistrial should be granted. — TheLeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) April 19, 2021

