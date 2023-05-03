Gov. DeSantis on Ending Ukraine War and Task Force Gator

National File reports that the Florida Task Force Gator was deployed to Ukraine before the invasion. That’s the State National Guard. According to a document obtained by National File, they reported to Gov. DeSantis. The File is concerned that this raises questions about whether DeSantis would end the Ukraine war.

Task Force Gator has been in Ukraine since at least January 2022, before the invasion of February 2022.

The Washington Post, no friend to any Republican, also believed in January 2022, that this brings up questions about where he stands on Ukraine:

And they add another political dimension to the standoff. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has repeatedly clashed with the White House on the road to what could be a 2024 presidential campaign. His office did not return an email asking to discuss foreign policy. DeSantis doesn’t have any direct control of the contingent’s deployment or possible retreat. But while the guard is on a federal mission, they remain DeSantis’s constituents.

#US Task Force Gator deployed in #Yavoriv is the 11th deployment of U.S. forces to this training center, called Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine, or JMTG-U, since President Barack Obama initiated the program in 2015 to prepare #Ukraine for a potential war with #Russia. pic.twitter.com/FTSuxS2R1k — Elijah J. Magnier 🇪🇺 (@ejmalrai) March 13, 2022

He signed this letter:

This is him signing in to the Maidan Coup. pic.twitter.com/zTT1XDNIBj — Michael (@FbiakaGestapo) March 14, 2023

