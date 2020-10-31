Chelsea Handler brags about verbally assaulting Trump Supporters

Chelsea Handler, who let a guy pee on her face on video, bragged on The View that she goes into the Fox News section of the first-class lounge and verbally assaults Trump supporters.

“Well, I would walk into the airports, I would go to the first class lounge, check-in and then run over to the Fox News section and start assaulting people,” she said.

“Like, I would go in and be, like, you’re a racist and then I would run out and then I would run back in and go, do you want your daughter to have rights because she won’t, and then I would run out. Then I would run back into the Fox News section, and I would go, are you still a racist? I mean, I was out of my tree, and my level of outrage was just not — I couldn’t handle it anymore.”

“I was — my veins were throbbing, and I wanted to learn how to talk to Trump supporters or conservatives at this time in 2016. Now Trump supporters, I don’t have anything to say to them anymore at this juncture. Still, I wanted to be able to have the conversations that I was being prevented from having because of my anger,” she continued.

“So that really was the way to get into therapy, and then I realized my anger, yes, I hate Donald Trump. Yes, I find him to be a white supremacist, and I find all of his policies to be abhorrent, but my real anger was something that happened to me as a child that I had never dealt with. When we don’t deal with our injuries, they creep up on us and tap us on the shoulder when we least expect it.”

Hopefully, Handler and the rest of these ‘ladies’ are getting intensive therapy.

