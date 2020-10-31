Don Lemon compares Trump Supporters to drug addicts

Don Lemon said the sad thing about this election is he had to get rid of his friends because they are so “nonsensical.” They are blinded by talking points, he said. Lemon claims he had to get rid of them because they are “too far gone.” He gives them the science and they still repeat those talking points.

They have to hit rock bottom like an addict. They have to want to get better.

What are the chances that this CNN host who lives in the leftist Hamptons has had Trump-supporting friends he had to get rid of?

Watch the sanctimonious, arrogant spiel:

Don Lemon of CNN just compared Trump supporters to drug addicts. pic.twitter.com/CpYg63r1Ze — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) October 30, 2020