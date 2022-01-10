Cheney Did Tell Jordan to Get Away from Her, “You F-ing Did This”

Apparently, reports that Liz Cheney, now officially Pelosi’s minion, are confirmed that she screamed at Rep. Jim Jordan during the Jan. 6 riot, “Get away from me, you f—ing did this,” as the lawmakers were being escorted away from the protesters who had stormed the Capitol building.

She’s proud of herself.

SHE SAID IT BECAUSE SHE DECIDED HE’S A LIAR

Cheney confirmed the interaction during an interview with The New York Times’s Michael Barbaro for “The Daily” podcast that was published on Thursday. Asked by Barbaro if the confrontation was true, Cheney said “yeah,” before spreading some more hate.

“I was in the aisle, on the aisle and he [Jordan] came over to me, you know, and basically said, we need to get the ladies away from the aisle. And, you know, I had watched for the months since the election what was going on and the lies that have been told to people,” Cheney told Barbaro.

“And, you know, it was both that I, you know, certainly didn’t need his help, and secondly, I thought clearly that the lie that they had been spreading and telling people had absolutely contributed to what we were living through at that moment,” she added.

The lie she is referring to is the allegation that the election was rigged.

If you disagree with an imperious RINO like Lizzie, you’re a liar.

THE J6 WITCH HUNTERS ARE ANGRY JORDAN WON’T SHOW

Kash Patel said that people are threatened with arrest and imprisonment after the meetings.

With that as a backdrop, the J6 witch hunt committee is shocked that Jordan is now refusing to cooperate with them after having agreed to appear.

Why would anyone not cooperate with that Stalinist crew?

In a four-page letter sent to the committee Sunday night, Jordan said he has “no relevant information” that would assist the committee’s investigation.

“At the time of the security breach of the Capitol, I was present in the House Chamber performing my official duties pursuant to the U.S. Constitution and federal law. The other topics referenced in your letter are likewise related to the performance of official duties. Your attempt to pry into the deliberative process of informing a member about legislative matters before the House is an outrageous abuse of the select committee’s authority,” Jordan wrote in the letter shared on Twitter.

“This unprecedented action serves no legitimate legislative purpose and would set a dangerous precedent for future Congresses,” he added.

The committee is of course accusing Donald Trump of convincing Jordan “to try to hide the facts and circumstances of January 6th. The Select Committee will respond to this letter in more detail in the coming days and will consider appropriate next steps.”

Related