Dangerous Trucker Problem Coming

Reports of bare shelves are coming from all over the country. The supermarkets on Long Island are starting to look bare. It seems to be a problem throughout the nation. Joe Biden did nothing to help the supply chain crisis although he claimed he did.

Some of the bare shelves problems are due to COVID and local issues but we have a much worse problem coming and it seems that Democrats want it to take place. They aren’t all mentally challenged as Biden is so this must be what they want.

There are supply chain problems, there’s a self-induced energy crisis, we have soaring inflation, rising crime, anonymous millions pouring across our borders, but then there is the imminent and very dangerous vaccine mandate coming our way. Tens of thousands of truckers plan to quit rather than get vaccinated.

Additionally, a commercial vaccine passport will soon be required between Canada and the US and that means 30,000 cross-border truckers will not operate between the United States and Canada.

Mike Milliam — President of the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada — wrote in a letter to Secretary Mayorkas and Canadian officials: “70% of the 700 billion in trade between Canada and the US is moved by truck. This will have a dramatic effect on supplies and services reaching their destination and getting in the hands of those who need them. One needs to look no further than the recent UK fuel shortage, where the military had to be brought in to deliver fuel as a result of a lack of truck drivers. We are already seeing shortages, if these shortages reach critical levels on items such as fuel, food, blood, medicine, or medical supplies, we will see real long-lasting damage.”

Crisis after crisis brought to you by socialist Democrats.

Literally, no one seems to care or even discusses it.

There are many other private company workers who will quit their jobs across the nation, but the trucking situation just might be the most dangerous.

Our problems have only just begun.

#BareShelvesBiden Trends As Alarming Number Of People Report Empty Stores https://t.co/oclYiMPqhO — zerohedge (@zerohedge) January 10, 2022

Nothing to see here folks. No supply chain issues according to the Biden Admin. pic.twitter.com/xEXZNu4rp1 — Cory Mills 🍊 (@CoryMillsFL) January 5, 2022

Traders Joes in Arlington, VA Biden’s America in 2022#BareShelvesBiden pic.twitter.com/z00SbPzH4J — Jack Posobiec 🍊 (@JackPosobiec) January 9, 2022

