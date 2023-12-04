This Is What Happens When People Know Nothing About Guns

In Clown Gun World, people like to show off their lack of knowledge for some reason. They don’t always know the difference between an automatic (like a machine gun) and a semi-automatic, as in WaPo David in the tweet below, which the pleasantly sarcastic Ian responded to.

I don’t know much about guns myself. I was raised to be afraid of them, and I was. But then along came Barack, trying to destroy our Second Amendment. I took shooting lessons with the NRA and found out I’m a fairly good shot. I got my gun license, too. I’m still afraid for no conceivable reason except my mother ingrained it in me, but my mind knows we need to keep the Second Amendment and all the Amendments. Once one falls, so go the rest.

Any gun can kill. Law-abiding citizens only do that in defense of themselves or innocent people. They can save lives.

Knives, hammers, scissors, pots, pools, and cars can kill too. Look at the monster in New York City who killed four family members with a knife: an 11-year-old, a 13-year-old, a 30-something man, and a 40-something woman. The 61-year-old is in critical condition, and the 14-year-old escaped crying into the phone to police – he’s killing my whole family. Police arrived as he was leaving, after he set fire to the house. Police had to shoot him dead. Hopefully, the 61-year-old will live so the 14-year-old is not alone in this horror. The story would have been different if one of those people had a gun.

Do you know that 94% of mass shootings occur in gun-free zones? There aren’t cases of gun owners accidentally killing innocents when protecting others. All the readers here probably know more than me, but on the off chance that someone doesn’t know, I thought I’d mention it.

The government wants us unarmed, people. Never let that happen.

Clown Gun World is an ignorant place.

That’s true, David. This anatomically accurate ballistics model was used to demonstrate the destructive power of the Automatic Rifle 15, aka AR-15. These deadly weapons of war only belong in the hands of government agents. https://t.co/V3aMO540s6 pic.twitter.com/IOQ9l8soqu — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) December 4, 2023

It’s a common misconception that we dropped an atomic bomb on Japan. It was actually several hundred AR-15 rounds dropped at terminal velocity. In fact, the ‘A’ in ‘Atom’ and the ‘R’ in ‘nucleaR’ actually come from the base word ‘AR’. https://t.co/gI0tWeA6M3 — Expose Them (@ExposeDarkDeeds) December 4, 2023

Very true. I watched this video the other day and was stunned At the destructive power of an AR-15. Totally changed my position on gun control. Ban these weapons of mass destruction! https://t.co/hGNfuEoH7P — Will, Burgumaniac (@spudhawg) December 4, 2023

TechPriest missed the sarcasm.

I am a notable firearms expert and was trained by esteemed professors at Berkeley University. https://t.co/Mjfnk3hMH3 — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) December 4, 2023

