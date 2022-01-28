Cheney’s J6 Witch Hunt Committee Subpoenas 14 GOP Electors & Others

Liz Cheney and her corrupt committee members are continuing the January 6 witch hunt looking for crimes. She subpoenaed 14 Republican electors and the Georgia GOP Chair. The Stalinists also subpoenaed several current RNC committee members like Kathy Berden and James DeGraffenreid and former GOP chairs like Andrew Hitt and Deborah Maestas.

They issued subpoenas to more than a dozen people in seven states who tried to submit substitute slates of electors as part of an effort to overturn the 2020 election in favor of former President Donald Trump.

“We believe the individuals we have subpoenaed today have information about how these so-called alternate electors met and who was behind that scheme,” said the committee’s chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D., Miss.).

THIS IS A VERY POLITICALLY-MOTIVATED WITCH HUNT

The subpoenas went to the secretaries and chairpeople of each group of unofficial electors in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, according to the committee.

State Republican parties and the Trump campaign helped organize many of the alternate Electoral College meetings. The pro-Trump electors cast symbolic ballots for the president in battleground states he lost, hoping Congress would accept their votes—and not those cast by electors for Mr. Biden—on Jan. 6 based on evidence of irregularities in the elections.

Merrick Garland is also investigating. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said this month she gave him the names of as many as 16 Republicans for submitting the certificates but that the Justice Department is better able to investigate any interstate connections.

They claim it’s against the law. That is bogus.

They’re trying to make this illegal and blame Donald Trump for it.

They are asking Ivanka Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Kevin McCarthy, Jim Jordan, Mark Meadows, and Scott Perry to come in and charged Steve Bannon with criminal contempt for not showing up.

They’re also after Attorney John Eastman who advised the President and the campaign.

The panel subpoened two of pro-Trump “electors” from each state. They include some prominent GOP officials, including NV GOP chairman Michael McDonald and GA GOP chairman David Shafer. pic.twitter.com/V0TIUCHKCL — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 28, 2022

They want to know who encouraged them.

Meanwhile, no one cares that Nancy Pelosi was responsible for the security of the Capitol and is hiding all of her correspondence from that day.

No one is subpoenaing the Democrats who were in the Capitol on J6 or Antifa John Sullivan or the CNN reporter he was with that day.

They only want to get Republicans.

TARGET JOHN EASTMAN

Mr. Eastman has not been charged with a crime nor is he connected to anyone charged with a crime. There is no evidence at all that he did anything wrong. However, the J6 committee is going after Americans’ constitutional rights, including his.

The J6 committee is subpoenaing all of their phone records and the records of those they were in contact with who have nothing to do with J6.

It is what the English used to do as they looked for crimes by issuing a General Warrant, and just going after everyone, barging into homes and taking anything they wanted.

“They’re just shredding the entire constitution, and then claiming it’s us that don’t support the constitution. It really is rather extraordinary. But you know Tucker, I guess we shouldn’t be so surprised. This group that wants to advance a Soviet-Communist style agenda — we shouldn’t be surprised that they are using Soviet Stalinist tactics to do it,” says Eastman.

“Where is the White Army here?” Tucker asks.

Related