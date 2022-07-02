Cheney’s Star Witness Caught in Another False Statement

Trump’s White House counsel Pat Cipollone was not at the White House on the morning of January 6 as stunningly ‘credible’ star witness Cassidy Hutchinson testified.

Cassidy is the latest fabulist to hit the TV screens on the new drama, J6, The Insurrection, brought to you by a cast of Trump haters. Everything Hutchinson said was hearsay, gossip, or allegedly overheard by her with no confirming witnesses.

As reported, the former President and Trump supporters are vilified during this drama without due process and a cast of frightened or corrupt witnesses.

Ms. Hutchinson was caught in yet another mistake or lie. She claimed Pat Cipollone made a rather damning comment. But, as it turns out, he wasn’t even in the White House on J6.

“We understand, Ms. Hutchinson, that you also spoke to Mr. Cipollone on the morning of the 6th as you were about to go to the rally on the Ellipse,” Liz Cheney said. “Mr. Cipollone said something to you like, ‘make sure the movement to the Capitol does not happen.’ Is that correct?”

“That’s correct. I saw Mr. Cipollone right before I walked out onto West Exec that morning and Mr. Cipollone said something to the effect of, ‘Please make sure we don’t go up to the Capitol … We’re going to get charged with every crime imaginable if we make that movement happen,’” Hutchinson said.

By the way, the media keeps calling Hutchinson a senior aide. She was a secretary.

Former Mark Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson testifies about what Trump WH counsel Pat Cipollone told her on the morning of January 6th: “Please make sure we don’t go up to the Capitol … We’re going to get charged with every crime imaginable if we make that movement happen.” pic.twitter.com/Z7qNvIfRvi — The Recount (@therecount) June 28, 2022

Hutchinson’s story was garbage. It’s a disgrace. And what was with Liz Cheney hugging her at the end?

Megyn Kelly, an attorney, eviscerated her on her podcast. Kelly said a first-year law student could have driven a truck through the holes in her story.

Actually, almost every adult or teen with an average IQ could drive a truck through the holes in her story.

“Her memory appeared to be rather shaky…”@MegynKelly on Cassidy Hutchinson’s tendency to say “something to the effect of” over and over again during her January 6 committee hearing testimony yesterday. Watch below, and download the FULL show here:https://t.co/F96HgI7HIW pic.twitter.com/M2yMwcnhFO — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) June 29, 2022

