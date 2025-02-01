Chevron Adopts the Name “Gulf of America”

Chevron announced they will use the new name for The Gulf of Mexico. They will call it The Gulf of America.

“That’s the official position of the US government,” Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth said in an interview. “If Google Maps is using it — then Chevron is using it.”

Chevron made the switch in a Friday earnings statement and on its website, where it details the company’s extensive offshore operations. It’s just one sign of how the US oil and gas industry has started to align itself with the incoming Trump administration, in contrast to the frosty — and often hostile — relations with Joe Biden’s government.

The renaming hasn’t officially occurred yet. The Secretary of the Interior has 30 days to take action. Since the Secretary is Doug Burgum, he will do his best.

Claudia Sheinbaum Is Opposed

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum sent a letter asking Google to reject the U.S. decision to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America on its mapping service..”

Sheinbaum showed the letter to reporters during a news conference Thursday. She said that her letter to Google argues that the United States cannot unilaterally rename the body of water since it shares it with Cuba and Mexico. The Mexican government says the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea dictates that an individual country’s sovereign territory only extends up to 12 nautical miles out from the coastline, she said.

“If a country wants to change the designation of something in the sea, it would only apply up to 12 nautical miles. It cannot apply to the rest, in this case, the Gulf of Mexico. This is what we explained in detail to Google,” Sheinbaum told reporters Thursday.

The executive order signed by President Donald Trump mandates the change throughout U.S. federal documents and maps. The Gulf of Mexico, which borders the United States, Mexico, and Cuba, has been known as the Gulf of Mexico for centuries.

Google confirmed that the name change will only apply to U.S. users, but outside the U.S., the area will still be labeled as the Gulf of Mexico.

The mapping service posted on X, “We have a longstanding practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources.”

Mexico has conquered California and near-conquered other states. It’s only fair we take the Gulf.

