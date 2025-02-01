Dr. Robert Malone, Roger Stone Rate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Dr. Robert Malone was on OANN this morning to discuss Robert Kennedy Jr., who has spent three days being harangued, not by Republicans, but by Democrats.

Dr. Malone, a friend of his, thinks he might be the right person for the job.

“I do know Bobby fairly well,” Dr. Malone began, “and I consider him a friend and colleague. I worked very closely with him in the editing of The Real Anthony Fauci book. I’ve traveled with him. He disclosed to me his interest in running for the presidency long before that was public. It’s been my privilege to consider him a friend and colleague.

“He is in many ways transformed compared to the Bobby that I knew two years ago. He has certainly been tested in the Crucible over the last couple of years.”

The OAN reporter asked Doctor Malone if Bobby Kennedy is the right guy for the job.

Dr. Malone responded, “I think he may be the right guy for this moment in time. You know, I chose not to endorse him as president. I chose to endorse President Trump. My sense was that Bobby is a key opinion leader, thought leader. He has been at the forefront as an attorney in advocating for public health.

“For him, Make America Healthy Again is not just a slogan. It’s something that, in many ways, he spent his entire life pursuing.

“That he isn’t a seasoned DC insider and he doesn’t know the various nuanced ways that the senior executive service can work its will on political appointees. But I think he’s backstopped that by bringing in people to support him that are quite competent, and that same criticism extends to appointments at both NIH and FDA and CDC. These are not people that are seasoned government insiders who know how to work the system, but in each case, they have been teamed with people who are.

“And I think this is a really a good strategy. You have leaders across the board here that are able to speak out, willing to do so, have acted with integrity and forthrightness in the past, teamed with people that understand how to make things work inside DC.”

ROGER STONE

Roger Stone, who strongly supports RFK, was also on OAN and noted past reports about JFK in response to his daughter, Caroline, making a vile video about RFK the night before his hearing.

“I really thought it was interesting that Bobby Kennedy’s cousin, Caroline Kennedy, who, of course, would be the daughter of the late President John F Kennedy, denounced him and was waving around a copy of John F Kennedy’s book, Profiles in Courage. That book was ghostwritten by John Kennedy speechwriter Ted Sorensen.

“Senator, later President John Kennedy, not only didn’t write the book, he never even read the book.

Profiles in Courage is Caroline Kennedy’s Foundation and her whole reason for being.

That story about the book was widely reported in the 1960s. Stone knows a lot of the secrets in Washington

There is only one Kennedy: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Stone also mentioned their father, Ambassador Joseph P Kennedy. “You remember him, the gangster who was partners with Frank Costello and the bootlegging. He paid for that Pulitzer Prize.

“So, you know, I’m a Nixon guy, so I got a lot of criticism for Kennedy, for me there is only one Kennedy. I dub my prince, and that’s Robert Kennedy because he’s a man of enormous courage taking on the Big Pharma monolith.

“And there has never been any podcast, any interview, where he has made an assertion that he hasn’t been able to back up with a study or other factual source. He scares the daylights out of the big donors for these senators, and that’s what it’s really about.

He represents the New Important Political Realignment

“And, of course, he and Donald Trump, working together in the Trump administration, are on the verge of forging a new political realignment in this country where common sense Democrats, who are for peace over war, who are for free speech over censorship, and who want to hold Big Pharma and big food responsible for the very obvious problems of childhood, chronic disease and an obesity epidemic in this country are petrified that Robert Kennedy is going to expose them.

“What they don’t understand is that there’s a giant constituency out there of mothers and fathers of children. They don’t care about Republicans and Democrats. They care about the health of their children and their families, and Robert Kennedy is exactly the right man for this job.”

He makes a great point.

RFK has made hyperbolic statements in the past and has a past. Erick Erickson, the holy preacher, condemned him to his many listeners. RFK makes some people uneasy. Not me. If he screws up, Trump will fire him. However, I don’t think he will. What do you think?

