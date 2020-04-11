Gov Cuomo praises Trump for use of Defense Production Act, says he’s right to question WHO

Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York said during a Friday coronavirus press conference that he believes the federal government (President Donald Trump) has used the Defense Production Act “effectively,” and that the president is right to question the World Health Organization (WHO) about its response to the coronavirus pandemic that originated in Red China.

“Federal government has something called the Defense Production Act, DPA they call it, which I’ve been saying from day one is a very powerful tool for the federal government to use when they need to secure a product in the defense of this nation,” Cuomo said. “This is in the defense of this nation. The federal government has used it effectively. They’ve used it in this situation more as a point of leverage than anything else. Basically saying to a company, ‘We need you to do this. We do have the Defense Production Act that we could use.’”

Cuomo also brought up Trump’s decision to question the WHO over its response to the outbreak in China.

“A question that I’ve had from day one and when you look back at this, where were the horns that should have been triggered back in December and January?” Cuomo asked. “Where were the warning signs? Who was supposed to blow the whistle? The president has asked this question, and I think he’s right.”

“The president, his answer is the World Health Organization should have been blowing the whistle,” Cuomo continued. “I don’t know enough to know if that’s right or wrong, but I know the question is right, and sometimes the question is more important than the answer. How did this happen? I mean, I still want to know how this happened because the warning signs were there, and if you don’t know the answer, then how do you know it’s not going to happen again? Right? Fool me once.”

Another comment he made that is off-topic is the need to pass bills that aren’t filled with pork. On that, we also agree.

As for WHO, the director is in bed with Red China.