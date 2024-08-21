Comrade Harris Vows to Pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act

Kamala Harris promised to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which would end voting rights for half the country. Democrats have been trying to pass it since 2019, and it has only undergone minor changes with each renewal.

It nationalizes the vote and allows Merrick Garland to decide all congressional districts in the country. They can forever alter districts to be governed by Democrats in perpetuity.

It will abolish voter ID, and all those millions of people who poured in can vote since they will all be registered the same day.

In 2021, they planned to top it all off by expanding a nonpartisan body, The Federal Elections Commission, with 3 Dems and 3 GOP, to 7 members with an extra Democrat the President chooses, making it a rubber stamp for the Democrat Party.

It brings back the mandate of preclearance before a state can change most voting laws. Either a panel in DC or the DOJ would make the decision.

For example, if a state wants voter ID requirements, to reduce the languages of voting materials, to change the number of voting locations, or to change district boundaries, it would be turned over to the DC court or the DOJ.

Reintroduced in March, Kamala Fully Supports It

“Kamala Harris will protect the legacy and the progress that we’ve made by our forefathers and our foremothers, and she will advance it,” Sewell, the first Black woman elected to represent the state’s Seventh Congressional District, said during Alabama’s roll call. “She will safeguard our freedom to vote by passing the John Robert Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.”

Earlier in August, Harris shared a photo of herself admiring the late Georgia Rep. John Lewis, for whom the bill is named. “Our democracy is only as strong as our willingness to fight for it,” the Democratic presidential nominee wrote on X.

Democrats falsely claim minorities are barred from voting, and this bill will solve the problem.

What It Does

The bill turns most of your state’s voting rights over to a three-judge panel in DC or to the Department of Justice.

It allows unelected and unelectable fanatics sitting at desks in DC to think up voting rules no one would ever approve.

For example, if a state wants voter ID requirements, or to reduce all the languages of voting materials, change the number of voting locations, or make changes to district boundaries, it would be turned over to the DC court or the DoJ.

Let’s not forget that it was Lois Lerner and the IRS working with the DoJ who hoped to jail Tea Party people.

These are the people who don’t believe in due process. So, if you’re a white male at the University of Virginia or Columbia and some vengeful or confused woman says you raped her because she feels like it, you will not have a case. Your career will be destroyed before you even get started.