Chicago Dems Demand Rahm Emanuel Resign Over Prioritizing Illegals

Rahm Emanuel is a terrible mayor. Democrats can even see it now. Unfortunately, whoever they get after him will likely be worse.
There was a rally of about two hundred to four hundred in Chicago today demanding his resignation. Some said they were angry that Emanuel is prioritizing illegal immigrants over residents.
Organizers hoped the march would draw attention to violence, corruption and the lack of economic investment in the city’s African-American neighborhoods. The protesters are also demanding the resignation of police Superintendent Eddie Johnson and Mayor Rahm Emanuel for failure to stem gun violence.
The AP ignored the fact that some were complaining about the favoritism towards illegals.
Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell attended the Thursday protest.
“Honestly, the residents of Chicago are fed up with Rahm Emanuel’s inaction,” Caldwell said. “In addition they are fed up with the violence. They don’t see any change.”
Caldwell interviewed protesters in the crowd and one called Emanuel a “con man” who wants to “keep black folks divided.” Another protester said the city is headed for financial ruin as Rahm prioritizes illegal immigrants.
One young man said Rahm should realize “not everywhere is a Trump-free zone”. He wants help for the battered black communities and if it comes from Trump, that’s fine.
Rahm is a member of the Resistance and has told Trump that Chicago is a Trump-free zone.
COMMIE DEMOCRATS MARCHED TOO
There were the usual Communists also, demanding Trump and Pence go. They made the same demands. Black Lives Matter said the police are killing the people although they do admit there is a lot of black on black crime.
About time they wake up to the reality that acceptance of illegal aliens only places them in more poverty and increases crime. And without job creation aka Trump free zones, they are left to compete for scarce work. Liberalism does not work and neither does socialism.
Trump support among black Americans, Aug 2017 = 15%.
Trump support among black Americans, Aug 2018 = 30%.
Now that is WOKE. Goodbye Democrat plantation!
There is huge money supporting Emanuel. The media only mildly criticizes him when it is unavoidable. He has a lock on the city. Millions of suburbanites visit the city and prop it up. I boycott the city.