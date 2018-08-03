WTH? Kentucky Dem Candidate Puts Out a Lynching Ad

A Kentucky Democratic candidate was condemned by his own party Thursday over a campaign advertisement that appears to depict a lynching, Fox News reported.

Realtor Bobby Smith placed the ad in the Spencer Magnet, a local weekly publication. It features four bodies appearing hanging from a tree, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.

Each body has different words on it, spelling out “Good Ol’ Boy System.”

“Some hard choices need to be made to make Spencer County great again,” the ad stated. “I will make those choices.”

Smith is the Democrat running against Republican incumbent John Riley for Spencer County judge-executive, according to the newspaper.

The Kentucky Democrats quickly came out to condemn it.

The Kentucky Democrats tweeted that it is “offensive and appalling”, adding there “is no defense for making light of lynching”. They demanded an apology. If the Republican did it, it would be national news.

HE ACTUALLY DEFENDED IT

Smith defended the ad claiming the bodies aren’t people, they’re the Spencer County system.

That’s a stretch.

He said if the liberals are offended, he will apologize. He sounds kooky.

According to the Courier-Journal, Kentucky has a dark history and between 1877 and 1950, 186 black people were lynched.

And they accuse Trump of causing divisiveness.