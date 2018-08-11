Chicago Is Moving Ahead With Their Communist UBI Task Force

Chicago officials are looking at Universal Basic Income again and, yes, it is communism.

A majority of city council members are telling Mayor Rahm Emanuel to form a task force to look into Universal Basic Income programs, which is essentially a periodic check from the government with no strings attached, Illinois News reported.

The City Council wants to explore a program that would send at least $500 a month to 1,000 Chicago families. The same families also would get Earned Income Tax Credit money on a monthly basis rather than once a year.

Since illegal aliens are treated as citizens, you can expect them to be eligible in the sanctuary city of Chicago.

They are following Marxist Obama’s lead in this

At his speech for the annual Nelson Mandela lecture in Johannesburg last month, former President Barack Obama endorsed the idea of a UBI as more jobs are automated.

“We’re going to have to be more imaginative,” he said. “We’re going to have to consider new ways of thinking about these problems like a universal income, a review of our work week and how we train our young people.”

The robot argument is an invented crisis to further the leftist agenda. It’s more scaremongering over something that hasn’t happened.

Chicago is bankrupt and simply doesn’t have the money for this.

As of 2016, the city had $40 billion in bills, according to Truth in Accounting.

The left keeps calling it a Libertarian idea and crediting Milton Friedman, but this is communism, not Libertarianism.

“It’s obviously bizarre that a city that’s already essentially bankrupt to be piloting a program that mails a bunch of money to everybody,” Manhattan Institute senior fellow Oren Cass said. There is further information on this link.

UBI IS COMMUNISM

Basic income undermines the labor part of the free market. The way it’s being defined makes it an entitlement. It’s another welfare package. It’s more big government in the way of the individual exercising his/her individual rights. The result will be more government dependents.

The government would be in complete control and pick winners and losers. It will further erode the taxpayer base. We already live in a country where only 53 percent pay federal taxes, illegals collect income tax credits on taxes they never paid, and the rich who pay an overwhelming amount of taxes are expected to pay more — maybe even 90 percent.

The major flaw, the most devastating, is the effect that it would have on the individual. It would rob people of the dignity of work and independence. UBI makes the people their chattel.

Eventually, this would be the norm, the expectation, and it would never be eliminated. As chattel, people lose personal freedom, hope, and power and become a member of the collective, nothing more.

